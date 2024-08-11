Here's What To Do For The Best Iced Latte Of Your Life

If you want to start spending less money on to-go coffees, then you need to learn how to make cafe-worthy coffee at home. And, if you're a coffee drinker, then you probably like to enjoy an iced latte from time to time — if not always — so it's a good drink to start with when experimenting at home. However, you need to make sure that you're paying attention to the more minor details, like the beans themselves and the order of operations when building your java, especially if you want to add a little sweetness to your drink.

Really, when is the best time to add the sweetener? To find out the answer to that question and more, The Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Jee Choe, the coffee and tea specialist of Oh How Civilized. Coffee aficionados likely know the general overview of how to make the drink. Start by pouring brewed espresso over ice, filling the glass with your choice of milk, and then give it a good stir. If you enjoy having some sort of sweetener in your iced latte, then you may have added that along with the milk or possibly after the espresso and before the milk. However, according to Choe, to make the best latte of your life, you need to combine the coffee and sweetener first (before the ice) — and pay attention to the age of your beans.