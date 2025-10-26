8 Buc-Ee's Foods You're Better Off Skipping
Gas stations aren't typically synonymous with fine dining, but this Texas-born chain sets itself apart from any other convenience stop along the highway. What started as a humble gas station in 1982 has transformed into a road trip staple famous for its unique and delicious food, clean bathrooms, and excellent service. The chain has gained a cult following for snacks like the famous Beaver Nuggets, which are caramel-coated corn puffs that make for the perfect sweet and salty snack, and the Paddle Tail, a flaky pastry filled with cinnamon and topped with vanilla frosting.
However, some people claim Buc-ee's is overrated, and not every food item is worth trying. Some snacks lack flavor and quality, while others simply don't make for a good road-trip feast. For some food items, the price tag is too high for customers to justify. So, if you plan to make a stop on your next road trip or make a designated trip to check out the most famous gas station chain in the South, these are some items you might be better off skipping.
Brisket sandwich
The South takes pride in its BBQ, so when a brisket sandwich misses the mark, it's nothing short of an abomination. And there is likely a mouthwatering alternative right around the corner. What makes a good brisket sandwich is a soft, warm roll and a big, well-cooked, rich piece of brisket coated in deliciously sweet and salty barbecue sauce. However, customers find that the Buc-ee's brisket sandwich leaves a lot to be desired.
Although Buc-ee's claims that BBQ is its specialty, customers find the brisket sandwich is not worth the high price tag. One customer described their disappointing experience, "Bread was hard, BBQ was really sweet, meat tasted burned and dry." Another was appalled at how expensive the sandwich was, and stated on Yelp, "$9 for a room temperature sandwich full of fat and gristle?" While brisket isn't necessarily known for being a healthy choice, this sandwich does boast a whopping 45 grams of fat and 724 calories. With such a high standard for BBQ and plenty of delicious alternatives, many customers agree the brisket sandwich is an item you can feel free to skip if you're headed to Buc-ee's.
Fudge
Fudge tends to be one of those treats made specifically for tourists, and Buc-ee's knows its customer base is mainly people passing through, so it's not surprising they would try to entice travelers with this rich, tasty dessert. It offers a variety of unique flavors, including Butter Pecan, Key Lime, and Banana Pudding. However, Buc-ee's fudge doesn't quite hold up, according to customers online.
Buc-ee's sells its fudge flavors individually or in a variety pack. Those who purchase the variety pack to try all the flavors take issue with the poor labeling on the packaging, as they have trouble identifying which flavor is which. Some customers even had to take to Reddit to get answers on what the flavors are in the variety pack. Outside of this, a customer on Reddit who ordinarily likes fudge found that some of the Buc-ee's fudge just isn't very good. And one customer claimed the sweetness was so overpowering that they couldn't even tell the difference between the flavors.
Buc-ee's sodas
Every guide to eating at Buc-ee's should consider beverages because a good meal is nothing without something refreshing to wash it all down. Buc-ee's does have its own soda brand with a large selection of fountain sodas, ranging from typical flavors like cola to unique ones like blue coconut or piña colada. However, customers claim that the Buc-ee's line of sodas is something worth skipping, unless you're interested in making a DIY dirty soda. Customers online agree that these sodas are too sweet. One customer on Reddit explained, "I love the million options and the fact that they're supposedly all cane sugar, but they're all very very sweet."
Another customer claimed that the Buc-ee's soda tastes flat. In general, in comparison to the sodas that people know and love, the Buc-ee's soda line just doesn't compare. A customer explained, "As a soda fan, I'm really not much of a fan of their soda line. I've tried a couple and usually just go back to my usual and never finish the one I got there." Thankfully, since Buc-ee's has a contract with Coca-Cola, you can find all your favorite Coca-Cola products at the store. Sorry, Pepsi fans!
Boudin kolache
If you're not from the South, you might have never even heard of a boudin kolache. This Southern delicacy originated in Texas and Louisiana and is a savory pastry wrapped around a Cajun-seasoned boudin sausage. The staple may also include other fillings such as cheese or jelapeños. However, just like with any other regional delicacy, people do not play around when it comes to their standards for quality boudin.
Although it might be one of the more unique snacks at Buc-ee's, a customer from Louisiana described the boudin as "underwhelming." Another Buc-ee's fan explained that it was extremely dry on account of the poor breading-to-sausage ratio as well as the rice in the sausage itself. While traditional boudin is typically cooked with rice, the Buc-ee's version suffers from all the dry carbs, which takes away from any real flavor. So, if you're a first-timer looking for some authentic Cajun-inspired cuisine, Buc-ee's might not be the place to get a boudin kolache.
Sausage on a stick
While it may be unfamiliar to non-Texas natives, sausages wrapped in tortillas are a Texas classic found at BBQ joints and county fairs. Buc-ee's sells its own version of this Texas-style corndog called sausage on a stick, but customers don't speak too highly of it for a couple of reasons. Namely, Buc-ee's customers find the sausage on a stick to be greasy. One customer on Reddit even explained it was the reason they don't plan to return to Buc-ee's: "... tried the sausage on a stick and that killed it for me. Nasty. I think of that sausage tortilla thing and cringe anytime I pass one."
But the greatest crime of all seems to be the price. The tortilla-wrapped sausage on a stick costs a whopping $7.99 in some locations, up from only $3.99 a few years ago, according to Buc-ee's fans online. One frustrated customer commented on the price increase: "Bucee's food has really gone up in price. The sausage/tortilla on a stick was $4.99 not that long ago. They are going up way faster than inflation."
Bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit
As a Texas-born brand that now has locations in several other Southern states, including Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, and Tennessee, it's only fitting that the rest stop has an assortment of breakfast offerings for the drivers who need to pick up a quick, on-the-go meal in the morning. However, the bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit is one that leaves customers feeling disappointed. Customers praise the breading itself for being a classic, fresh, buttery, Southern-style biscuit, but it's the contents of the sandwich that they take issue with.
One common complaint about the breakfast sandwich is that Buc-ee's skimps on the bacon. One YouTube food reviewer asked, "Where's the bacon? There's like one measly strip of bacon on the bottom. Has Buc-ee's gone downhill?" Other customers found their eggs were watery and needed to be cooked longer. For $4.59, customers expect their eggs to be cooked and more than one slice of bacon.
Ghost pepper beef jerky
Jerky has long been one of the most popular gas station food finds. And Buc-ee's is known for having an impressive variety of jerky. Among the highly-ranked jerky flavors are jalapeño honey, Korean BBQ, and sweet & spicy. However, the flavor that you're safe to skip on is the ghost pepper beef jerky, which some customers find to be so overwhelmingly spicy that you're left with no actual flavor.
One commenter on Reddit even claimed the jerky was so hot it made their teeth numb. The ghost pepper is ranked among the spiciest in the world, averaging about 1,000,000 Scoville heat units (SHU), but even spice-lovers want there to be some flavor underneath the heat. Pro tip: If you do order jerky, Buc-ee's regulars recommend you "... get jerky from the deli counter and not the wall of jerky" because it's much fresher from behind the counter. They also claim the jerky from behind the counter is more tender and moist, instead of dry and tough.
Cinnamon roll
Who can resist a warm and gooey cinnamon roll doused in melty icing? The Buc-ee's cinnamon roll is massive and comes covered in a hefty serving of vanilla icing, but unfortunately, it doesn't deliver the delicious flavor and texture that we look for when we eat one of these tasty pastries. Customers mainly have complaints about the texture and claim it is underwhelming compared to some of its more standout food offerings.
One reviewer did claim that the cinnamon roll was much better when she took it home to warm it up, but of course, not everyone has access to a microwave mid-road trip. One customer even likened it to the Walmart cinnamon rolls, describing it as "a little dry" with "not enough cinnamon." It's worth noting that the cinnamon roll may look and taste different based on location, which can have a big impact on the food. However, ordering the cinnamon roll instead of opting for the frosting-drizzled Paddle Tail, which they are famous for, might be one of the mistakes you might be making at Buc-ee's.