8 Buc-Ee's Foods You're Better Off Skipping

Gas stations aren't typically synonymous with fine dining, but this Texas-born chain sets itself apart from any other convenience stop along the highway. What started as a humble gas station in 1982 has transformed into a road trip staple famous for its unique and delicious food, clean bathrooms, and excellent service. The chain has gained a cult following for snacks like the famous Beaver Nuggets, which are caramel-coated corn puffs that make for the perfect sweet and salty snack, and the Paddle Tail, a flaky pastry filled with cinnamon and topped with vanilla frosting.

However, some people claim Buc-ee's is overrated, and not every food item is worth trying. Some snacks lack flavor and quality, while others simply don't make for a good road-trip feast. For some food items, the price tag is too high for customers to justify. So, if you plan to make a stop on your next road trip or make a designated trip to check out the most famous gas station chain in the South, these are some items you might be better off skipping.