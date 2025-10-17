Walmart's New Cake Is An Explosion Of Sprinkles (And Costs Less Than $30)

Walmart is one of the biggest grocery stores out there, but too many people ignore its bakery. Among other things, the big box chain bakes fresh cakes every day, which placed fifth on our ranking of store-bought sheet cakes for their variety and affordability. And this already solid lineup just got a new addition, which is literally full of surprises.

Instagram user morganchomps recently posted about Walmart's new piñata cake, which appears on the outside to be a standard two-layer cake with the icing and decorations of your choice. But when you cut a slice out of this cake, the core is teeming with delicious sprinkles (which you also get to choose).

The surprise inside this new Walmart cake is sure to get people talking, especially if they're not expecting it. And for less than $30, it's hard to say no to the piñata cake for any celebratory occasion, or even just having it around the house for snacking with levity. But those of us who are plugged into the popular cake scene might find Walmart's new offering a little familiar.