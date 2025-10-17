Walmart's New Cake Is An Explosion Of Sprinkles (And Costs Less Than $30)
Walmart is one of the biggest grocery stores out there, but too many people ignore its bakery. Among other things, the big box chain bakes fresh cakes every day, which placed fifth on our ranking of store-bought sheet cakes for their variety and affordability. And this already solid lineup just got a new addition, which is literally full of surprises.
Instagram user morganchomps recently posted about Walmart's new piñata cake, which appears on the outside to be a standard two-layer cake with the icing and decorations of your choice. But when you cut a slice out of this cake, the core is teeming with delicious sprinkles (which you also get to choose).
The surprise inside this new Walmart cake is sure to get people talking, especially if they're not expecting it. And for less than $30, it's hard to say no to the piñata cake for any celebratory occasion, or even just having it around the house for snacking with levity. But those of us who are plugged into the popular cake scene might find Walmart's new offering a little familiar.
Walmart's piñata cake has a predecessor
Walmart's piñata cake is hardly the first to come filled with surprise sprinkles. Years before it rolled out this design, a similar one became the signature cake of Flour Shop, one of the best cake shops in New York City. But this is the Big Apple we're talking about, and Flour Shop's Rainbow Explosion Cake is a much bigger deal.
Flour Shop's version has a staggering six layers of rainbow-colored vanilla cake, with a tall, cylindrical space in the middle filled five layers high with rainbow sprinkles. Not only that, but the outside of the cake is coated in even more sprinkles of your choice. But with a price tag of $175, this cake is a luxury item. Walmart's piñata cake is much more accessible.
However, if you want to bake your own sprinkle-filled cake at home, Flour Shop may come in handy for that. The mini Explosion Cake pan set is one of the must-have kitchen finds you can only get at Williams-Sonoma. The housewares retailer partnered with Flour Shop for this set, which lets you make a smaller, five-layer version of the Explosion Cake with ease. But it's still not going to be as easy as ordering the two-layer piñata cake from Walmart.