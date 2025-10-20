The Filipino Way To Make Beef Stew 10x Better

If your homemade beef stew isn't quite on point when it comes to savory flavor, consider elevating it in the Filipino way by adding a dash of soy sauce and some red bell peppers to the simmering pot. While soy sauce is a key seasoning in Chinese cuisine, it's also a mainstay in mechado, a Filipino beef stew made with a tomato base, fermented cane vinegar, and vegetables. Often employed to balance the tanginess of ingredients like vinegar or citrus juice and the warming heat of peppercorns, the meaty quality of soy sauce lends these meals a salty depth and complexity.

The savory personality of soy sauce comes from glutamate. This amino acid, also present in Parmesan, tomatoes, and mushrooms, is the main source of the condiment's rich umami-ness, which also has a slight sweetness to it that sets it apart from other sauces. Adding a splash of this fermented seasoning to Filipino beef stew suffuses the dish with a roundedness and malty aroma that can't be replicated with salt alone. Soy sauce also underscores the flavors of the other key ingredients, creating a yummy gravy that coats the meat. The addition of red bell peppers lends mechado a subtle, vegetal sweetness that marries well with the chunks of earthy potato simmered in the liquid, providing both aesthetic vibrancy and texture. As the peppers are cooked down in the stew, they don't retain their crispness. Instead, they become almost swollen with flavor.