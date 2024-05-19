Is There A Difference Between Tamari And Soy Sauce?

The most obvious way to add saltiness to a dish is, well, with salt, but it's far from the only method. One of the most popular (and appetizing) options is soy sauce, a liquid condiment made of fermented soybeans. There are all sorts of delicious ways to use soy sauce, from dipping sauces to glazes to marinades. But while you're doubtless familiar with soy sauce (an industry worth $35.1 billion in 2022), you might've also heard of tamari. So what is tamari? Is it just another name for soy sauce?

Not at all. Tamari is an entirely separate product with its own strengths and weaknesses that set it apart from soy sauce. It can be a little confusing — both are made from soybeans, they look very similar, and you can generally swap one for another in recipes. But there are plenty of differences, from texture to taste to how they're each made. Although they may be largely interchangeable, there are still things to know about why you might pick one over the other.