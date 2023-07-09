Filipino Vinegar Is The Pantry Staple You Didn't Know You Needed

Given all you've learned about these two wonderful types of vinegar, it's time to put them to use. Perhaps the most iconic Filipino dish, adobo, is the best place to start. Marinate pork, chicken, or seafood in soy sauce, garlic, white cane vinegar, and black peppercorns for at least an hour. When the infusion is complete, boil the marinade and meat with the addition of water and bay leaves. After an hour, you'll want to transfer this to a roasting pan and place it under a broiler to caramelize. There's some debate about when to add the vinegar, whether during marination or before broiling. There is no definitive answer, as there are countless adobo recipe variations across the numerous islands throughout the Philippines.

Another way to use sukang maasim comes from chef Leah Cohen. As documented by Saveur, she uses a spiced version of the condiment to accent ukoy, fritters chock full of small (typically unshelled) shrimp, sweet potato, and chives.

To try sukang Iloco, you can always boil it down with a little sugar to create a thicker consistency akin to balsamic glaze. This sharp yet delicious sweetness will work incredibly well on fruit or drizzled over a salad.

Those are just a few ways to implement both kinds of cane vinegar, so why not keep experimenting? It's a diamond in the rough amongst a sea of ferments you can now confidently say you know how to use.