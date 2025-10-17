The Struggling Breakfast Chain Featured In Aziz Ansari's New Film

The tagline for the Denny's collab is "Hungry for a miracle?" and the chain delivers, offering patrons a chance to "Unlock your good fortune." (Clearly, Denny's has been visited by an angelic copywriter.) Menu items include the Good Fortune Burger, a double cheeseburger with bacon, and the Budget Angel Chicken Nuggies, which are boneless wings that come with fries. There's also merch sold through DinerDrip.com like a t-shirt featuring a kitschy image of a Denny's at night with a warm glow.

Presumably, Aziz Ansari is a genuine Denny's fan, as the restaurant's presence in a key scene is an organic part of the script. "Miracles happen in our restaurants every day, which is why Denny's is perfectly cast in 'Good Fortune,'" Ellie Doty, Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer at Denny's, stated in a press release. However, for this collaboration, Denny's is focusing on home delivery and pick-up rather than in-store dining.

While the promotion lasts, the Good Fortune Burger will be 50% off from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. — if it's purchased online. This is probably a good idea, given recent restaurant closures and changing customer habits. According to the National Restaurant Association, take-out, delivery, and drive through are more popular than ever, and eight out of ten off-premises diners say they use deals and offers when they can. Hopefully, that will just mean bigger tips for drivers like Arj and get Denny's the miracle it needs to stay afloat.