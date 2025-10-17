The Struggling Breakfast Chain Featured In Aziz Ansari's New Film
Aziz Ansari is back, and this time he's in a new film that features a beloved but beleaguered breakfast chain. Released today in the U.S., "Good Fortune" is written and directed by Ansari, who bagged Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves to play major roles in the film. In a modern twist on "It's a Wonderful Life," Reeves plays a struggling junior guardian angel who tries to teach gig worker Arj (Ansari) a lesson by swapping his life with that of wealthy venture capitalist, Jeff (Rogen). Arj, a sometimes food delivery driver, meets his hapless angel in a Denny's parking lot, as seen in the photos promoting "Good Fortune."
It might just be a cameo, but the visibility is just what the breakfast chain needs. There are many indications that Denny's is struggling at the moment, including the shuttering of dozens of locations. However, this is the restaurant that brought us movie tie-ins like the Beetle Juicy Burger, the Light Speed Slam, and the Fantastic Four Cheese Omelette, so, obviously, the chain is going to capitalize on a visitation from an angelic Keanu Reeves with special menu items and limited-time promotions.
Exploring Denny's Good Fortune themed meals, merch, and deals
The tagline for the Denny's collab is "Hungry for a miracle?" and the chain delivers, offering patrons a chance to "Unlock your good fortune." (Clearly, Denny's has been visited by an angelic copywriter.) Menu items include the Good Fortune Burger, a double cheeseburger with bacon, and the Budget Angel Chicken Nuggies, which are boneless wings that come with fries. There's also merch sold through DinerDrip.com like a t-shirt featuring a kitschy image of a Denny's at night with a warm glow.
Presumably, Aziz Ansari is a genuine Denny's fan, as the restaurant's presence in a key scene is an organic part of the script. "Miracles happen in our restaurants every day, which is why Denny's is perfectly cast in 'Good Fortune,'" Ellie Doty, Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer at Denny's, stated in a press release. However, for this collaboration, Denny's is focusing on home delivery and pick-up rather than in-store dining.
While the promotion lasts, the Good Fortune Burger will be 50% off from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. — if it's purchased online. This is probably a good idea, given recent restaurant closures and changing customer habits. According to the National Restaurant Association, take-out, delivery, and drive through are more popular than ever, and eight out of ten off-premises diners say they use deals and offers when they can. Hopefully, that will just mean bigger tips for drivers like Arj and get Denny's the miracle it needs to stay afloat.