The Walmart Great Value Frozen Snack Fans Claim Has Dropped In Quality
For years, Walmart's Great Value Pepperoni Pizza Snack Rolls have been a go-to for anyone craving a quick, cheesy bite without paying Totino's prices. The frozen snacks built a following among shoppers who swore they rivaled the name brand — same crispy crust and molten filling, but at half the cost. Lately, fans say something has changed. Scroll through Walmart's reviews and you'll find a pattern: longtime buyers describing a "sour" smell when they bake, rolls missing cheese and pepperoni completely, or batches that came "burnt nearly to ash." In one Facebook post, a shopper even uploaded photos of blackened pieces crumbled throughout the bag, calling the experience "inedible." These complaints have piled up enough that some wonder whether Walmart has quietly adjusted the recipe.
There's no clear sign the formula has been altered — the listed ingredients haven't changed — but for loyal fans, it almost doesn't matter. Many see the decline as part of a larger trend, one of many Great Value items that have decreased in quality over the years. The brand that once promised affordable reliability now finds itself under scrutiny from the same customers who made it popular in the first place.
Quality slips through the crust
Ingredient panels for Great Value and Totino's read almost the same: enriched flour, imitation mozzarella, tomato base, and preservatives like BHA and BHT. That overlap makes it difficult to trace what's gone wrong. If there's a difference, it may come down to proportions or production consistency.
The criticism also ties into a broader frustration over unhealthy Great Value foods. Nutrition never made these appealing, but reliability once did. Lately, though, shoppers say that even the texture and portioning feel off: more breading, less filling, and inconsistent results from bag to bag. One Reddit user even reported finding a "weird gummy/gelatin" lump inside one of their pizza snacks, adding to the sense that something about the product feels different. Elsewhere, shoppers have nitpicked smaller details — like a TikTok calling out "About 50" on the bag count — which, fair or not, feeds the perception that little inconsistencies are creeping in.
Until Walmart clarifies whether anything changed, fans are left comparing notes and deciding whether a $4.73 freezer staple still hits like it used to. While nobody is eating enough of these pizza rolls to equal a whole pie, the point of a snack is that it's easy and dependable. That's the version people remember and want back.