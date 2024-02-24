Here's How Many Pizza Rolls You'd Have To Eat To Equal An Entire Pie

Pizza rolls are an elite convenience food, turning pizza into a finger food while staying true to the original dish's bold flavors. Not only are they bite-sized, but all you have to do is heat them up in the microwave or conventional oven. The problem with pizza rolls is that, given their poppable nature, you can easily go through more than you intended to. If you're wondering if you may have accidentally eaten enough to equal an entire pie, well, there's a good chance you don't have to worry about that.

In an experiment conducted by Thrillist, it was discovered that there is roughly one teaspoon of filling inside a pizza roll. You'll need the filling from about 78 of them in order to cover a 12-inch pizza crust. Depending on the brand, pizza rolls are typically sold in packs ranging from 12 to 160 pieces. So, you would need to consume most, if not all, of a bag, or even multiple bags (unless you buy in bulk), to have actually eaten the equivalent of a whole pizza.