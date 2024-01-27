The Science Behind How Cream Actually Becomes Butter

Back in the old days, before electric stand mixers, people had to make butter with butter churns, which came in numerous shapes and designs. Many people opted for simple barrels with a large pole handle in the center. The person making butter would fill the barrel with cream and then push and pull the handle up and down, smashing the butterfat molecules together. Thankfully, in our modern times, you can just let an electric mixer do the job. Simply fill the bowl of a stand mixer about a third of the way full, which leaves space for the cream to expand as it's whipped. Start the mixer at the lowest speed and slowly bring it up to medium speed. After a few minutes, when the cream has thickened, raise the mixing speed to high and let it work for another five to 10 minutes. You'll notice large fat globules forming and separating from the buttermilk liquid, and you can cover the bowl with a cloth if the liquid starts to splash. Make sure to check on the butter's process, as some types of cream will thicken much more quickly than others.

Once your butter is completely separated from the buttermilk, you can drain off the buttermilk and save it for something else, like buttermilk biscuits, which would taste amazing with fresh butter. At this point, you can add any type of flavoring to the butter you'd like, and then scrape it all together. Some butter makers like to rinse the butter with cold water at this point to remove any lingering buttermilk, which will give it a longer shelf life. But if you plan to eat your butter within a few days, simply cover it in a container and spread it at will.