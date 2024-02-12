What To Keep In Mind When Cooking With Cultured Butter

Cultured butter doesn't have to be reserved for a thick smear of goodness on a fresh baguette with a little flaky salt, even if that may be its purest form. Using cultured butter in your cooking can be an instant upgrade — or a big, disappointing waste of money. To properly harness the rich, creamy depth of complex flavor, there are a few things to keep in mind.

The first is to find the right applications for it. Cultured butter can be pricey. Maybe you have that casual cultured butter money, in which case you should use it to your heart's content. If not, it's worth finding the perfect recipes in which you can taste the slight tang of the cultures. That means finding recipes where butter is the star.

Cultured butter shines in butter-forward dishes like shortbread or Italian butter cookies, butter biscuits, beurre blanc, butter-glazed vegetables like carrots or green beans, pound or butter cake, seafood in a butter sauce, pasta in a butter sauce (really anything in a butter sauce), an all-butter pie crust, and mashed potatoes, just to list a few dreamy, buttery options. You can even put butter in ramen broth for kicked-up noodle soup. Sure, you can use a couple of tablespoons of it in anything that calls for butter, but the flavor can get lost.