Keurig Machines Can't Make True Espresso, But Here's How To Get Close

If all they have for coffee at work is a Keurig machine and you really want a strong shot of coffee, don't despair. There is a way to approximate the bold taste of a shot of espresso using the button on top that says "shot" and then pressing the blinking brew button. You won't craft a true version of the brew, as Keurig machines don't create the requisite 7 to 9 bars of pressure to make actual espresso, but it might get you close.

This method will require more time to produce 2 to 4 ounces of stronger coffee. If you want the traditional darker, roasted flavor associated with espresso, you can use the K-cups labeled as such. "Espresso roast" is mostly just a marketing term since you can really use most roast levels to make a shot. To mimic a more modern shot, try a light-medium coffee blend. If you want to get closer to a proper espresso, there are better ways to achieve it without investing in a big, expensive machine.