Keurig Machines Can't Make True Espresso, But Here's How To Get Close
If all they have for coffee at work is a Keurig machine and you really want a strong shot of coffee, don't despair. There is a way to approximate the bold taste of a shot of espresso using the button on top that says "shot" and then pressing the blinking brew button. You won't craft a true version of the brew, as Keurig machines don't create the requisite 7 to 9 bars of pressure to make actual espresso, but it might get you close.
This method will require more time to produce 2 to 4 ounces of stronger coffee. If you want the traditional darker, roasted flavor associated with espresso, you can use the K-cups labeled as such. "Espresso roast" is mostly just a marketing term since you can really use most roast levels to make a shot. To mimic a more modern shot, try a light-medium coffee blend. If you want to get closer to a proper espresso, there are better ways to achieve it without investing in a big, expensive machine.
What to make with this shot of concentrated coffee
Using shots made from K-cups is how you make lattes and cappuccinos with your Keurig. It's the essential step in our Dunkin' brown sugar caramel latte Keurig recipe. If the machine in your office doesn't have a steam attachment, you can shake the milk to get it frothy and then heat it up in the microwave.
You can also use this shot to make iced coffee. Pop a few cubes of ice in a heat-proof cup and place it on the tray. Use the shot mode to make the concentrated version that will melt the ice, cooling and diluting as it brews. It's not too dissimilar from the Japanese method of making iced coffee.
Alternatively, just mix some sweetener into the shot then pour in the cold milk of your choice. Add ice, and you have a delicious iced latte with little fuss. Everyone deserves a little treat in the middle of the day, assuming you're not just downing the shot of coffee straight and getting back to work!