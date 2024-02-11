Achieve Frothy Milk For Your Coffee With Nothing But Your Microwave

Making foamy milk in the microwave boils down to shaking the milk until it froths and then microwaving it to essentially set the foam in place. You'll want to use a jar with a tight-fitting lid for the shaking step. A mason jar will work perfectly but so will any clean, empty jar. If you do re-use an old spaghetti sauce jar or something to that effect, then you might want to give it a smell test to make sure that it won't impart any tomato, garlic, or other odors in your milk.

Pour just as much two percent or skim milk that you'll use in your coffee into the jar (whole doesn't work quite as well, sorry to say). Since you want the milk to double in size as it foams be sure not to go past the halfway mark. Then give the jar a good strong shake until it does just that: Doubles. This should take between 30 seconds and a minute.

Next, put the jar in the microwave for 30 seconds, but don't forget to take the lid off first. And there you go — warm, foamy milk perfect for your coffee. This process can also work in reverse. To do it that way, microwave half a cup of milk for a minute. You should see bubbles at that point. Then, instead of shaking the warm milk, whisk it until it's properly frothy.