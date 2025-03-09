5 Ways To Make Espresso Without A Big Machine

Few things wake the body up like a freshly brewed cup of good espresso. But your options for a cafe-quality cup at home are limited. Large espresso machines like those at coffee shops are expensive and can be intimidating to newcomers. Thankfully, there's a handful of ways to (mostly) get around these restrictions and make your own espresso without a big machine.

Between classic alternatives like a French press or moka pot, more modern gadgets like an AeroPress, or even just plain old instant espresso mix, there are many options for a good, espresso-like coffee at home. However, none of these methods will reach the high brewing pressures — often 9 bars of pressure, but generally between 7 and 11 — that enable a rapid brew and define true espresso.

These alternative espresso methods check many of the same sensory boxes as the real deal, especially for casual drinkers. But thanks to the development of portable espresso makers, even true espresso enthusiasts can find a satisfying option.