What's The Difference Between Brunswick Stew And Beef Stew?

A steaming hot bowl of beef stew is comfort in its purest form, and you'll find some version of it simmering in kitchens all over the world. With recipes calling for different cuts of beef and countless variations, it's impossible to pin down a single point of origin. On the other hand, Brunswick stew, one of the classic southern comfort foods that need to make a comeback, was simmered in geographical exclusivity. Ask around, and you'll hear two strong claims for its place of birth — Brunswick County, Virginia, and the city of Brunswick, Georgia. Both have been fiercely protective of their bragging rights. To complicate matters further, some even insist the stew's story stretches back farther to Braunschweig (Brunswick) in Germany. Still, the vaunted Brunswick stew is often flaunted as distinctly American. In his book "American Cookery," legendary chef James Beard called it "one of the most famous of American dishes," per The New York Times.

Besides the difference in origins, what immediately separates a Brunswick stew from beef stew is that while beef stew is made with meaty chunks of beef, you can use a combination of meats to cook up a nice bowl of Brunswick, including beef, chicken, and pork. Certain traditional recipes also use small game like rabbit, though squirrel meat is believed to be the original ingredient of this southern recipe. These are just some of the primary differences between the two stews. There are a lot more nuanced differences that make beef stew and Brunswick stew quite different from each other.