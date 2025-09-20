Neither Lavender Nor Lemongrass: The Aromatic, Calming Herb To Eliminate Kitchen Odors
Rosemary is well-known as a delicious and flavorful herb, especially in Mediterranean cuisine where it frequently pairs with both proteins and vegetables. But rosemary isn't just a flavor booster, it can also lend a helping hand in cleaning the kitchen, specifically getting rid of unwanted odors.
A simple way to get rid of most unwanted kitchen smells is to gently boil fresh rosemary. Dried rosemary can also work, but it doesn't compare to the fresh stuff. Add a handful of clean sprigs to two or three cups of water, and simmer the mixture gently for 10-15 minutes to release its oils. Not only is the smell pleasant, but some say that it promotes a calm, comforting vibe in yourself and your home.
Boiling rosemary doesn't just smell nice, though, it can also help limit the spread of bacteria. The rosemary oils released by boiling have antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, and it retains these qualities even in vapor form.
Rosemary's helping hand in kitchen cleaning
Boiling rosemary can add a helpful hand to several kitchen cleaning projects. You might already know that simmering a 2:1 solution of water and white vinegar is the easy fix for fishy smells in your kitchen. Vinegar's acidity helps break down any tough odors in the air, including fish. But when that's done, you can separately boil a bit of rosemary for a fresh finish.
There are many ways to remove fridge odors as well, including a simple spray solution of equal parts water and vinegar. But if you let your simmering rosemary water cool, you can put it in a spray bottle for an all-natural freshener that can leave your refrigerator smelling nice and herbal. This also works as an air freshener for the whole home.
One of the better natural cleaning tips for your home is that rosemary's strong smell can also be a potent pest control option, especially against pests like ants, fungus gnats, and even roaches. Rooms and surfaces sprayed with boiled rosemary water are less likely to be traversed by these bugs later.