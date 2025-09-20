Neither Lavender Nor Lemongrass: The Aromatic, Calming Herb To Eliminate Kitchen Odors

Rosemary is well-known as a delicious and flavorful herb, especially in Mediterranean cuisine where it frequently pairs with both proteins and vegetables. But rosemary isn't just a flavor booster, it can also lend a helping hand in cleaning the kitchen, specifically getting rid of unwanted odors.

A simple way to get rid of most unwanted kitchen smells is to gently boil fresh rosemary. Dried rosemary can also work, but it doesn't compare to the fresh stuff. Add a handful of clean sprigs to two or three cups of water, and simmer the mixture gently for 10-15 minutes to release its oils. Not only is the smell pleasant, but some say that it promotes a calm, comforting vibe in yourself and your home.

Boiling rosemary doesn't just smell nice, though, it can also help limit the spread of bacteria. The rosemary oils released by boiling have antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, and it retains these qualities even in vapor form.