10 Mistakes You're Probably Making With Your Rice Cooker

If you don't have a rice cooker, you're missing out. This ingenious appliance has made cooking rice at home a doddle for decades, with even the least competent home cook being able to rustle up a bowl of perfect grains instead of producing a bowl of starchy gloop. Rice cookers work by monitoring the temperature of the rice while it cooks, which rises as more water is absorbed. When it reaches the specific temperature required, the rice cooker knows that it's almost ready to eat, and it'll switch off automatically.

This process produces foolproof rice for millions of people across the world every day, but it doesn't mean that you can just throw your rice in, turn it on, and hope for the best. Contrary to popular belief, there are a lot of things that can go wrong when you're using a rice cooker, and the majority of them stem from user error. Mistakes like failing to rinse your rice, using the wrong water-to-rice ratio for the specific grain you're using, and overfilling your appliance can ruin your meal before you even switch your rice cooker on. Plus, there are some things a lot of people do once their rice is cooking that will destroy the end result. Let's end these mistakes, once and for all.