The Top Tip For Avoiding Undercooked Brown Rice

Brown rice of every description — from basmati to genmai — is beautiful. A nuttier, more nutritious version of its white counterpart, brown rice tastes incredible and pairs wonderfully, and sometimes even better, with many dishes than white rice. Still, some home cooks avoid making it because of the extended cooking time, and also because of the perceived difficulty in achieving a result that's neither undercooked and chewy, nor a gluey mass. Your best bet is to start by reading the instructions: Not all brown rice is created equal, so the water-to-rice ratios, as well as the recommended cooking times, might differ from one kind to another, and are worlds away from white rice. If you're still unconvinced, we've got a hint: Using the pasta method for cooking brown rice is usually foolproof.

The pasta method involves simmering rinsed rice grains in a lot of water (about five times the amount of rice) in an uncovered pot for the recommended cooking time, then removing a few grains to check for doneness. Still gummy? Keep going. Perfectly cooked? Drain the rice and steam. Using the pasta method, you're guaranteed to get not only properly cooked brown rice but perfectly individuated grains as well.