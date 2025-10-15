Dunkin's New Latte Is Sweet, Spooky, And Made For Halloween

Fall is usually a time for pumpkin spice lattes. These sweet coffee drinks can be found in cafes across the country, but there's another great taste of the season that both children and adults look forward to every Halloween: the candy bar. Since most adults no longer go trick-or-treating, Dunkin' is bringing the candy bar to its customers' morning pick-me-up, according to a press release sent to Daily Meal.

The Massachusetts-based coffee chain is releasing a Candy Bar Signature Latte that includes chocolate, toffee, pretzel, and peanut butter flavors. All that is paired with espresso and milk, then topped with whipped cream, a drizzle of mocha syrup, and (just in case you didn't get enough sweets) crumbled-up candy pieces on top. You can get this drink hot or iced starting October 15.

This spooky-sweet latte's introduction coincides with the return of Dunkin's Spider Donut (its cutest treat yet) and its Halloween Munchkins Bucket. October 15 will also see the release of special seasonal merch available at select stores and online through Dunkin's merch website.