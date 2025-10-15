Dunkin's New Latte Is Sweet, Spooky, And Made For Halloween
Fall is usually a time for pumpkin spice lattes. These sweet coffee drinks can be found in cafes across the country, but there's another great taste of the season that both children and adults look forward to every Halloween: the candy bar. Since most adults no longer go trick-or-treating, Dunkin' is bringing the candy bar to its customers' morning pick-me-up, according to a press release sent to Daily Meal.
The Massachusetts-based coffee chain is releasing a Candy Bar Signature Latte that includes chocolate, toffee, pretzel, and peanut butter flavors. All that is paired with espresso and milk, then topped with whipped cream, a drizzle of mocha syrup, and (just in case you didn't get enough sweets) crumbled-up candy pieces on top. You can get this drink hot or iced starting October 15.
This spooky-sweet latte's introduction coincides with the return of Dunkin's Spider Donut (its cutest treat yet) and its Halloween Munchkins Bucket. October 15 will also see the release of special seasonal merch available at select stores and online through Dunkin's merch website.
What do people think of Dunkin's Candy Bar Signature Latte?
A few people have gotten to try this latte early, whether through a test location in Massachusetts or by working at a Dunkin' location. After one Reddit user tried it, they wrote that it was "extremely sweet obviously, but some of the candy pieces are salty." Another Redditor who works at Dunkin' replied that the topping includes pretzels, which may explain the saltiness. They also wrote that the "staff and I think it tastes like Twix."
Over on Facebook, one person posted about their experience with the latte on the Dunkin' World page. According to them, "It tastes exactly like a Heath Candy Bar." They ordered theirs with four candy bar swirls and four liquid cane sugars, though they also claimed their drink was "not too sweet." Just think of this beverage as a Halloween candy bar variety pack (like the kind you can buy at Costco) turned into a coffee drink. We can only hope that it's better than the Dunkin' Potion Macchiato, which we thought was overly sweet and not much else.