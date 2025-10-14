Sorry, Wawa: The Best Convenience Store Experience Is At This Chain, According To Report

Wawa is a popular convenience store chain with strong enough brand identity and customer loyalty to become a part of pop culture. Despite what some might call Wawa's cult-like appeal, it isn't actually America's favorite convenience store chain anymore, at least according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

In ASCI's 2025 Convenience Store Study, the Midwest chain Kwik Trip came out on top, with a customer satisfaction score of 84 out of 100. This reflects a massive overall improvement in the brand, which scored a 76 in last year's survey. On the other hand, Wawa remains holds steady from last year, with a score of 82, now tied with Sheetz for second.

If you're looking to try out a Kwik Trip, they're only in six states: Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, South Dakota, and Minnesota (and soon, North Dakota.) Within this mostly Midwestern cluster, there are nearly 900 stores generating the customer appreciation that makes this brand successful. It may be true that Wawa is so satisfying we wish everyone could try it, but Kwik Trip is clearly coming for the crown.