Sorry, Wawa: The Best Convenience Store Experience Is At This Chain, According To Report
Wawa is a popular convenience store chain with strong enough brand identity and customer loyalty to become a part of pop culture. Despite what some might call Wawa's cult-like appeal, it isn't actually America's favorite convenience store chain anymore, at least according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index.
In ASCI's 2025 Convenience Store Study, the Midwest chain Kwik Trip came out on top, with a customer satisfaction score of 84 out of 100. This reflects a massive overall improvement in the brand, which scored a 76 in last year's survey. On the other hand, Wawa remains holds steady from last year, with a score of 82, now tied with Sheetz for second.
If you're looking to try out a Kwik Trip, they're only in six states: Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, South Dakota, and Minnesota (and soon, North Dakota.) Within this mostly Midwestern cluster, there are nearly 900 stores generating the customer appreciation that makes this brand successful. It may be true that Wawa is so satisfying we wish everyone could try it, but Kwik Trip is clearly coming for the crown.
How Kwik Trip became America's favorite convenience store
It might seem strange that a convenience store chain clustered in the Midwest would beat out bigger chains with more exposure, including the similarly-named QuikTrip, a separate convenience chain with over 1,000 locations in 21 states. And rival chain 7-Eleven even has its own canned wine, Roamer. Kwik Trip sells alcohol, but not its own brands.
According to the ASCI survey, Kwik Trip rocketed to the top of the customer satisfaction rankings by focusing on food appealing to many preferences while prioritizing the customer experience. Other factors may include Wawa and Sheetz's intense competition in the Northeast and South, keeping each of those chains preoccupied with each other and allowing Kwik Trip to focus on itself.
Reflecting this, customers online report enjoying Kwik Trip's diverse food selection. "I didn't believe gas station meat was edible until I went into a Kwik Trip," reads one Reddit comment. Other customers rave about waffle chicken sandwiches, egg rolls, smoothies, cookies, and donuts as well. Perhaps the big reason Kwik Trip's 850+ locations are so popular in its six states is simple convenience. As one Reddit user states, "When I'm wanting a quick treat, Kwik Trip is usually my go-to as it's much closer and easier for me."