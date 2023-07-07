We Had No Idea 7-Eleven Has Its Own Brand Of Canned Wine

It's not new, but if you don't frequent the wine shelf at 7-Eleven, you might have missed it too; the gas station-slash-convenience store chain famous for its icy Slurpees has a line of canned wine. Announced in December 2018, the Roamer brand, brought to you by 7-Eleven, featured a Syrah-based fruit-driven rosé and a tropical, citrusy, lightly oaked Chardonnay. In subsequent years, it has released a sparkling wine and the Reisling Radler wine cooler made with hops, grapefruit, and a little malt. All Roamer canned wines are made with California-grown grapes. At 375 mLs, each can is one-half of a traditional wine bottle — the size of one standard beer can.

The Roamer brand is meant to appeal to on-the-go consumers, with a tagline that reads "Wine for the adventuring crowd." The can art features pine trees or palm trees and a logo that looks like it should say, "The mountains are calling." The allure of canned wine is that it can easily be tossed into a cooler or a backpack for a hike or, as 7-Eleven senior director of private brands Tim Cogil said in the 2018 press release, a concert, picnic, or beach day, rather than lugging along breakable glass bottles, glassware, and a corkscrew.