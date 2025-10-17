Turn Crab Rangoon Into The Ultimate Party Appetizer (Thanks, TikTok)

Crab rangoon is a fusion food icon that's hugely popular in Chinese-American restaurants. Also known as crab puffs, these golden crispy parcels are made by stuffing wonton wrappers with a mixture of crab meat, cream cheese, and seasonings before deep frying. While these bite-sized snacks are scrumptious, making them for a party can be tricky. They can burn easily and need to be monitored on the stovetop. The solution? Taking all the flavors of a classic crab rangoon and stuffing it into larger puff pastry rectangles that are baked in the oven. This awesome, make-ahead move, showcased in a TikTok video by biteswithesther, eliminates the hassle of deep-frying for appetizers that are guaranteed to satisfy.

@biteswithesther these crab rangoon puff pastries are the perfect holiday appetizer idea that will be the first to be devoured!! 😋🤤 crab rangoon puff pastry: 1 sheet (or 1 and a half sheets) @Pepperidge Farm puff pastry 8 oz @Philly Cream Cheese, softened 8 oz imitation crab, diced 1 tbsp green onion, diced 2 tsp worcestershire sauce 1 tsp each garlic powder and onion powder 1 tsp sugar 1 egg + 1 tbsp water + 3 cloves minced garlic + 1 tsp italian seasoning Bake at 400F for 12-17 mins Serve with sweet and sour sauce #crabrangoon #easyrecipe #appetizers #viralfood #cooking ♬ original sound – biteswithesther

To make these ultimate appetizers, simply mix your filling of real or imitation shredded crab, cream cheese, chopped scallions, and seasonings such as garlic powder and onion powder. Then cut a pre-rolled puff pastry sheet into small rectangles, using a knife to score another rectangle inside it. Leave a 1-centimeter border around the edge. This inner rectangle is where you'll dollop your stuffing. Then, egg wash the border and bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 15 minutes or until the sides of the puff pastry rise and become golden. As the pastry puffs up, it will create a buttery, crisp perimeter around the filling that looks inviting and smells delicious.