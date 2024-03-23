Does Imitation Crab Need To Be Cooked?

Seafood is satisfying, uplifting, and luxurious. Whether you like a spicy ceviche, pan-seared scallops, or oysters on the half shell, there are a million and one ways to enjoy a spread of seafood. However, seafood isn't always the most affordable bounty at the supermarket, especially crab. But thankfully for foodies with a penchant for this crustacean, imitation crab is an affordable and deceptively delicious alternative to its fresh counterpart. But as it goes with any seafood, knowing how to cook it is essential for food safety, which begs the question, does imitation crab need to be cooked?

Imitation crab is typically made from pulverized pollock, starch, sugar, salt, oil, and water. Once these ingredients are combined, the mixture is cooked and shaped to resemble the appearance of authentic crab meat. Imitation crab is also pasteurized, which helps to prevent the growth of bacteria responsible for food-borne illness. Because it is pre-cooked and pasteurized, imitation crab does not need to be cooked before consumption. Although you don't need to cook it to safely enjoy it, imitation crab only lasts three days when properly stored in the refrigerator; however, it can last up to six months when frozen.