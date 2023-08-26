Crab Rangoon Deviled Eggs Are The Elevated Appetizer You Need To Try
Deviled eggs are one of the most classic party dishes out there — they're easy to make, and they taste amazing. Plus, they only require a couple of ingredients, so you don't have to spend tons of money to whip up this crowd-pleaser.
While you can always stick to the basic deviled eggs, today, there are tons of fun twists on your regular recipe you can try out, too. One such twist is crab rangoon deviled eggs, a fun spin on the classic Chinese seafood dish crab rangoon. Crab rangoon deviled eggs are slightly spicy and feature the addition of soy sauce and fried wonton strips to add a burst of flavor to your eggs.
If this recipe idea has your mouthwatering, read on. Here's a rundown of how to make crab rangoon deviled eggs, plus a quick explanation of the history behind the recipe — and deviled eggs in general.
But first, what's the history behind deviled eggs?
Before we dive right into how to make crab rangoon deviled eggs, let's take a quick history lesson. Many people are shocked to learn that their favorite party appetizer isn't a particularly modern invention — it dates all the way back to ancient Rome. During this time period, people would serve boiled eggs topped with spices to their guests at dinner parties, much like we serve deviled eggs at get-togethers today.
Years later, in medieval Spain, rather than just boiling the eggs and topping them with spice, people took things a step further and began boiling eggs, scooping out the yolks, and blending them with oil, salt, sauce, and spices. Then, they'd re-stuff the eggs with the yolks, making the first official version of deviled eggs.
As for crab rangoon deviled eggs, no one knows exactly who invented this twist on the classic egg recipe. We do know, however, that crab rangoon itself was invented around the 1950s in the United States. Since then, it's been a popular dish on many Chinese-American restaurant menus.
How to make crab rangoon deviled eggs
Making your own crab rangoon deviled eggs is super easy. For this recipe, you'll want to start by hard boiling a dozen eggs (if you want more, you can just double the recipe). While your eggs are boiling, preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
Now, prep a baking sheet by spraying it with cooking spray. Then, lay out one package of wonton strips on the baking sheet. Try not to place them too close together. Spray the wontons with cooking spray again, and then bake them in the preheated oven for about three minutes. When you remove the wrappers, they should be slightly puffy, crisp, and golden brown.
Next, cut the eggs in half lengthwise and remove the egg yolks. Place the egg yolks in a bowl and mash them until they're crumbly. Then, add ½ cup of mayonnaise and ½ cup of cream cheese. Mix the ingredients together and add 1 can of drained crabmeat and 1 sliced green onion and mix again. Using a plastic bag, pipe the egg yolk mixture back into the egg whites, top them with a wonton strip, and some more sliced green onion. Now serve them up at your next party and enjoy the fruits of your labor!