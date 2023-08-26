Crab Rangoon Deviled Eggs Are The Elevated Appetizer You Need To Try

Deviled eggs are one of the most classic party dishes out there — they're easy to make, and they taste amazing. Plus, they only require a couple of ingredients, so you don't have to spend tons of money to whip up this crowd-pleaser.

While you can always stick to the basic deviled eggs, today, there are tons of fun twists on your regular recipe you can try out, too. One such twist is crab rangoon deviled eggs, a fun spin on the classic Chinese seafood dish crab rangoon. Crab rangoon deviled eggs are slightly spicy and feature the addition of soy sauce and fried wonton strips to add a burst of flavor to your eggs.

If this recipe idea has your mouthwatering, read on. Here's a rundown of how to make crab rangoon deviled eggs, plus a quick explanation of the history behind the recipe — and deviled eggs in general.