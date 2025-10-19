Food Court Favorites From The '90s That Barely Exist Today

For people of a certain age, nothing evokes a feeling of nostalgia quite like a mall food court. These days, food courts are not quite a thing of the past, but they're definitely spaces that are seeing their last days. As consumer habits have changed and people spend less time in malls and more time shopping online, there's less of an emphasis on the kind of quick bites you'd formerly find in food courts, and more weight is given to full-service restaurant experiences. Back in the '90s, though, things were very different. That decade was the age of fast food, and there was nowhere better to find all of those greasy, sugary, salty delights than that corner of the mall where you'd meet your friends and hang out for hours. Ahh, heaven.

Amazingly, too, a lot of those old favorites that you thought might have died out are still with us today. Classic places like Mrs. Fields, Arthur Treacher's, Boardwalk Fries, and Corn Dog 7, which used to keep people fed in large numbers with their diverse cuisines, can still be found if you look hard enough. Sadly, though, much like food courts themselves, these restaurants now seem to be in their dying days. Ready to take a trip down memory lane? Grab your favorite food court-based snack, and let's go.