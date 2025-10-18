Order Elvis Presley's Go-To Sandwich At This Memphis Restaurant
Elvis Presley, the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," has remained in the hearts of many since his death in 1977. However, he was famous for more than just his catchy tunes. Elvis was known for being partial to certain restaurants and having unique culinary preferences. Possibly the most well-known dish associated with the music icon is the fried peanut butter, banana, and bacon sandwich, now known as "The Elvis." One of Elvis Presley's favorite restaurants in America to get it was The Arcade Restaurant in his adopted hometown Memphis, Tennessee. Best of all, you can still order the sandwich today.
The Arcade Restaurant was established in 1919 and grew in popularity throughout the 1950s. Kelcie and Jeff Zepatos, current co-owners of The Arcade Restaurant, told Daily Meal, "Elvis's favorite sandwich was the fried peanut butter and banana sandwich. We serve it on a thick slice of Texas toast to absorb the peanut butter and banana. Some people think he used to add bacon, which gives it a sweet and salty flavor." And, Elvis isn't alone in his love for the sandwich. The diner's menu declares that its Fried Peanut Butter N'Banana sandwich is a Travel Channel favorite, too. You can order it as is, or add bacon — just like the King.
Elvis was a regular at The Arcade Restaurant
During the 1950s, Elvis Presley became a regular at The Arcade Restaurant. "There are several stories about him coming in with his cousin [and] friends in the middle of the night (we were 24-hours then) and going shopping in the area with his girlfriend. All said the same thing, that he liked sitting at the last table back by the back door," Kelcie and Jeff Zepatos state.
The coolest part (in Daily Meal's opinion) about The Arcade Restaurant is that it hasn't remodeled the front room where this table sits since 1954. That means you can literally sit where Elvis did and enjoy the same sandwich that he loved. It's the ultimate bucket list item for longtime fans of this beloved star, but if you need more reason to go, consider the diner's appearance in films such as "Great Balls of Fire," "The Firm," "Walk the Line," and others.
However, it's not the only place where you can still dine like Elvis. Las Casuelas Original in Palm Springs, California, was Elvis' go-to Mexican restaurant, and his unconventional order included ranchero beans and iced tea. Yet, despite his unique tastes and appreciation for all kinds of foods, there were some that he didn't like. For instance, the one food Elvis Presley didn't allow anyone to eat in Graceland was fish because he couldn't stand the smell.