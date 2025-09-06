The One Food Elvis Presley Didn't Allow Anyone To Eat In Graceland

From ice cream sandwiches and monkey bread to chicken-fried steak and meatloaf made with wheat germ, Elvis Presley was known for his long list of favorite foods. To honor his contribution to music and entertainment, some of the eateries inside Graceland (his Memphis home for 20 years, which has since become a tourist attraction and museum) still serve his best-loved meals and snacks, such as the famous peanut butter and banana sandwich. However, despite "the King's" foodie personality, there was one thing he didn't allow anyone to eat in his home while he lived there: fish.

According to Graceland archivist Angie Marchese, via The Express U.K., Presley loved Southern dishes, like fried chicken and mac and cheese, and would always have food on the counter to snack on. Having said that, she added that fish was one food he didn't keep his kitchen stocked with. "He didn't like the smell of fish being cooked in the house," Marchese explained. The Graceland mansion spans over 17,000 square feet and boasts a whopping 23 rooms, which means there must have been plenty of space for Presley to keep his distance from the fishy smell coming from the kitchen if warranted. So, we're guessing he must have had a real aversion to the odor, considering the outright ban meant other members of his family couldn't enjoy fish cooked at home either.