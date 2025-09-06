The One Food Elvis Presley Didn't Allow Anyone To Eat In Graceland
From ice cream sandwiches and monkey bread to chicken-fried steak and meatloaf made with wheat germ, Elvis Presley was known for his long list of favorite foods. To honor his contribution to music and entertainment, some of the eateries inside Graceland (his Memphis home for 20 years, which has since become a tourist attraction and museum) still serve his best-loved meals and snacks, such as the famous peanut butter and banana sandwich. However, despite "the King's" foodie personality, there was one thing he didn't allow anyone to eat in his home while he lived there: fish.
According to Graceland archivist Angie Marchese, via The Express U.K., Presley loved Southern dishes, like fried chicken and mac and cheese, and would always have food on the counter to snack on. Having said that, she added that fish was one food he didn't keep his kitchen stocked with. "He didn't like the smell of fish being cooked in the house," Marchese explained. The Graceland mansion spans over 17,000 square feet and boasts a whopping 23 rooms, which means there must have been plenty of space for Presley to keep his distance from the fishy smell coming from the kitchen if warranted. So, we're guessing he must have had a real aversion to the odor, considering the outright ban meant other members of his family couldn't enjoy fish cooked at home either.
Why does fish smell so strong?
Fish has a pungent aroma because it contains a chemical called trimethylamine, which gives off an ammonia-like smell as it starts to break down. Making sure you cook your fresh fish immediately reduces how much of this chemical is broken down, resulting in a smell that isn't as deeply fishy. The problem with cooking fish at home is that this unwanted odor can linger and get trapped inside soft furnishings (even if you open all the windows), which is a real issue if you have an open-plan kitchen that includes a family seating area.
Serving your fish uncooked — for instance, in sushi wraps — prevents its smell from spreading around your home. You can also serve fish raw in ceviche and dress it in an acidic marinade made with lemon juice and herbs to neutralize the odor. However, if you prefer hot fish dishes, consider baking your salmon, cod, or swordfish en papillote (steaming it inside a bag made of parchment paper or foil) to circumscribe the smell to the confines of the sealed packet. Simply open the bag outside and enjoy your fish dish in the backyard on a summer's day, and you'll prevent the smell from infiltrating your home. You can also place a bowl of vinegar on the counter to absorb any lingering odors and scatter some baking powder over soft furnishings, like scatter cushions and curtains, before vacuuming them the next day.