Wooden Kitchen Table? Here's How To Clean It Safely And Effectively

Keeping everything in your house clean is not the easiest task. This is why you need to have tips and tricks up your sleeve, such as avoiding the simple mistakes you may be making when cleaning your kitchen. One of the items that needs the most attention when it comes to cleaning is your dining room table, as that is where all of the messy eating takes place. If you have a wooden kitchen table, then you're going to need to know how to clean it safely and effectively — because it's not the same process as other tables.

Just like the best way to clean that nasty grease off your kitchen cabinets, the key is dish soap. Seriously, all you need is warm water and mild dish soap to make your wooden kitchen table spotless. First, use a damp microfiber cloth to wipe down the table; this step is simply to get rid of any lingering crumbs, spills, or residue. Then, combine a couple drops of mild dish soap with warm water to make your cleaning solution. Dip the microfiber cloth into the solution and wring it out if it gets too wet — you want it damp, not sopping. Then, rub the cloth over the table. Finally, use a new, clean, and dry cloth to wipe down the table once more until it's completely dry. And voila — you have yourself a clean wooden kitchen table.