The Best Way To Polish Up Wooden Kitchen Cabinets

While having shiny, wooden cabinets in your kitchen can be rewarding, it can also be challenging to maintain. Kitchen cabinets are exposed to dust, grease, smoke, and plenty of fingerprints, so keeping them looking as shiny and clean as when you got them takes more effort than some people realize. Having the right cleaners and polish can make all the difference.

You can't just use any polish for a wood cabinet; certain products are used for certain applications. There are waxes, oils, and soaps, but each type reacts differently with the wood. Oils leave a great shine, but they show excess dust and fingerprints and leave a greasy residue. Olive oil can even come in handy for polishing your cabinets in small amounts. Wax can leave a thicker residue, making it more susceptible to wear and tear.

The best option for a wood cabinet is polish for finished furniture rather than raw wood. Wood furniture typically has a coating that wears over time; therefore, it's essential to polish with a product that won't damage the existing layer and instead enhances its appearance. Choose a polish that works for the finish on your cabinet rather than the type of wood. You can use something like Howard Feed-N-Wax, or even a simple aerosol like Old English to simultaneously clean and polish.