MOD Pizza Is Testing New Chicken Wings, Here's What We Know

In 2008 Scott and Ally Svenson opened MOD Pizza in Bellevue, Washington (via MOD Pizza). The fast casual pizza purveyor has since grown to over 530 locations in the United States, as well as Canada (via businesswire).

While MOD Pizza focuses on high-quality ingredients and superior service, they also demonstrate a strong focus on commitment to collaboration with, and support of, the communities in which they operate. Foundational to their business model is the premise of positively impacting communities. To achieve that goal, MOD actively works to provide opportunities to community members who have been impacted by homelessness, addiction, and former incarceration as well as individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. They are also supportive of causes related to mental health awareness, childhood hunger, suicide prevention, and LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

With both company-owned and franchised locations, MOD (an acronym for "made on demand," but also a nod to the ambiance of its stores) is known for serving up customized pizzas and salads at top speed (via Washington State Department of Commerce). The MOD menu features nine pizzas as well as the ability to create your own from the three different crusts, 40 toppings, and eight finishing sauces. The structure for building a salad is similar, with a handful of classic options as well as the ability to customize.

Now, the popular fast casual spot is considering expanding its menu, tackling the world of wings.