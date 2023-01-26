MOD Pizza Is Testing New Chicken Wings, Here's What We Know
In 2008 Scott and Ally Svenson opened MOD Pizza in Bellevue, Washington (via MOD Pizza). The fast casual pizza purveyor has since grown to over 530 locations in the United States, as well as Canada (via businesswire).
While MOD Pizza focuses on high-quality ingredients and superior service, they also demonstrate a strong focus on commitment to collaboration with, and support of, the communities in which they operate. Foundational to their business model is the premise of positively impacting communities. To achieve that goal, MOD actively works to provide opportunities to community members who have been impacted by homelessness, addiction, and former incarceration as well as individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. They are also supportive of causes related to mental health awareness, childhood hunger, suicide prevention, and LGBTQ+ inclusivity.
With both company-owned and franchised locations, MOD (an acronym for "made on demand," but also a nod to the ambiance of its stores) is known for serving up customized pizzas and salads at top speed (via Washington State Department of Commerce). The MOD menu features nine pizzas as well as the ability to create your own from the three different crusts, 40 toppings, and eight finishing sauces. The structure for building a salad is similar, with a handful of classic options as well as the ability to customize.
Now, the popular fast casual spot is considering expanding its menu, tackling the world of wings.
MOD wings are being rolled out for testing in only two areas
The new wings will be tested exclusively at MOD Pizza locations located in Dallas and Salt Lake City and will be featuring five different wing recipes (via Restaurant Dive). Two of the flavors, Buffalo and Sri-Rancha may be similar to the finishing sauces of the same names that are featured as options for their pizzas while they're also adding BBQ Hot Honey, Parmesan Garlic Rosemary, and Original (sauce-less).
In addition, seven sauces will be available for dipping, including Ranch, Sri-Rancha, Hot Buffalo, Balsamic Fig Glaze, BBQ Sauce, Red Sauce, and Pesto. The wings will be available for pickup, delivery, and in-store dining for $8.97-$9.47 for six wings, and $16.47-$16.97 for 12 wings.
In the selected locations, from January 30 to February 5, 2023, MOD Rewards Members can get 50% off either size order of wings with a MOD-sized pizza or salad. Additionally, on Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12, MOD is offering free delivery for Game Day Weekend via online purchases or through the MOD app (via businesswire).