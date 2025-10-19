10 Trader Joe's Frozen Mexican Foods That Should Be In Your Cart
If there's one thing Trader Joe's does well, it's frozen food. The store's selection of frozen foods is not to be underestimated: It's got everything from a daring reinvention of the chicken pot pie to a range of easygoing treats your kids will love – and it's also got a selection of everyday staples you likely can't do without. Plus, one area where Trader Joe's particularly excels is with its world cuisine. Check out any of its freezers and you'll find loads of tasty options from food cultures all around the world — and its Mexican foods are particularly good.
Trader Joe's manages to strike a balance of offering frozen Mexican foods that everyone loves, while also not going too simple. Options like its chicken mole and black bean and cheese taquitos are both accessible and kinda trendy, while its papas rellenas and chiles rellenos con queso offer something a little different. Oh, and it's got your kids covered, too: Mini chicken tacos and salsa verde chicken enchiladas are options the little ones will enjoy. Let's dig in and find your new favorite frozen Mexican food from Trader Joe's.
Mini Chicken Tacos
Few foods are as pleasing as a mini chicken taco: They're handheld, easy to prepare, tasty, and undeniably cute. However, the frozen versions can be a little hit and miss, and all too often retailers can miss the mark on them — or else change their recipes and frustrate customers. Trader Joe's saw this happen in real time when it replaced its original Mini Chicken Tacos with a version from a new supplier, which left fans of this food very annoyed.
In 2025, however, Trader Joe's let slip that its old Mini Chicken Tacos were making a comeback, and lo and behold, they soon appeared on store shelves. It's fair to say that customers have been super pleased. These tacos, which cost $5.99 per 1 pound box, have been dubbed "divine" by people who have reviewed them over on Reddit. They win particular points for their crispiness and develop an excellent crunch when cooked in the air fryer. They're perfect as a snack or quick lunch for family members of all ages, particularly when you're out of fresh food in the fridge.
Papas Rellenas
Trader Joe's doesn't just offer tacos and burritos in its frozen Mexican range: It also takes some slightly bigger swings and gives customers access to slightly more niche options. One of these is its papas rellenas, Mexican croquettes, which provide a serious amount of comfort in every bite. Trader Joe's Papas Rellenas consist of a filling of ground beef, onions, and diced peppers, which is then covered in mashed potatoes and coated with breadcrumbs. The croquettes are then fried to perfection (although you don't need to worry about frying them at home, as you can simply pop them in the air fryer).
Now, if you're a spice lover, it's fair to say that you might find these papas rellenas a little underpowered — Trader Joe's is going for mass appeal here, after all. However, if what you're looking for is a warming, homely bite to eat, then they hit the spot, and manage to nail the balance of a crunchy outside and soft interior. "I just tried these and damn are they delicious," said one person who purchased the product on Reddit, who recommended pairing them with sour cream. You can also always whip up a spicy dipping sauce to go with them to hit those heat cravings.
Beef Birria
Birria is everyone's favorite taco and burrito filling, but there's a reason why most people order it in a restaurant instead of making it at home: It takes hours. So, how do you get all of that intense flavor without putting any of the work in? You head to Trader Joe's. Trader Joe's Beef Birria costs $7.99 for 1-pound pack, and for that price, you get a pile of spicy, flavorful, tender beef, just ready to pile onto your favorite tortilla. All of that complex flavor takes just a few minutes to unlock, too, as all it takes is a blast in the microwave.
Trader Joe's Beef Birria is a little on the saucy side, so be warned if you're expecting a solid block of beef. It should also be mentioned that its sodium content is pretty high: With 1,070 milligrams of sodium per portion, a single serving will cover almost half of your recommended daily allowance. However, if there's too much sauce for you, you can always bulk it out by adding beans — and this can also help to stretch the meal out, so that you're eating less sodium per dish while you upgrade taco night. As for what Trader Joe's customers think, this birria hits the spot for them. "Such an excellent dish and so easy to heat up! The beef is fall off the bone tender and juicy," stated a happy diner on Reddit. Another person recommended using leftovers in scrambled eggs.
Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas
Figuring out what to serve your kids can be tricky — you want to keep things easy and interesting, while also feeling as though you're providing them with nutritious food. That's why we're big fans of Trader Joe's Salsa Verde Chicken Enchiladas. This freezer meal manages to pack a load of flavor into each bite without overdoing it on the spice, and its combination of chicken, cheese, tortilla, and a light salsa verde is a real winner. It provides a generous 24 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber per serving, is completely free of any artificial additives or preservatives, and it's a breeze to cook. Simply put it in the oven (or the microwave), and then serve.
This dish isn't just for kids, either. Adults love it too, and it can be a cost-effective meal for one or two people. "Probably the best frozen enchiladas I have ever had and only $5.99," said one pleased customer on Reddit. It's also the kind of dish you can jazz up with little effort by scattering on some extra beans, additional salsa, or a handful of cheese.
Black Bean & Cheese Taquitos
It's fair to say that the Black Bean & Cheese Taquitos at Trader Joe's may not be the most eye-catching item in the freezer cabinet. After all, when they're sitting next to big, bold offerings like beef birria and chiles rellenos con queso, these unassuming taquitos can look a little boring. Well, we're here to tell you that they're anything but boring. Trader Joe's Black Bean & Cheese Taquitos are a tasty frozen option that delivers a yummy crunch with every bite, and which makes a welcome change of pace to the normally meat-based Mexican dishes on offer at the retailer.
The best thing about these taquitos is how versatile they are, with their malleable flavor allowing them to be used in loads of different ways. If you're looking for a hearty meal in a pinch, you can rustle up some enchiladas with them by covering them in prebottled enchilada sauce and cheese before baking. Alternatively, they make a delicious receptacle for your favorite dip. "These are one of my staples! Toaster oven for some blackening on the ends, dipped in a mix of greek yogurt and taco sauce," said one customer on Reddit, with another recommending you pair them with spinach artichoke dip. All of these sound pretty good to us.
Carne Asada Burritos
The problem with store-bought burritos, and especially frozen versions, is that they often just don't have the amount of filling you want. Instead, they skimp out on the main event and provide you with a lot of tortilla and not much else. This isn't the case when it comes to Trader Joe's Carne Asada Burritos, which are deeply meaty affairs. One reviewer on Reddit noted that they're "surprisingly loaded with steak," accompanying that comment with an image of the burrito, which indeed confirms its hearty interior.
In a change of pace from other frozen burritos, this product doesn't have any cheese in it. That might sound boring, but to be honest, it's kind of a good thing. The lack of cheese here allows the steak flavor to shine through properly and its rich notes to come to the fore, and the sprightly cilantro-based sauce inside helps to stop it tasting too meaty. These burritos might be best avoided if you're looking to keep your sodium intake low — they contain 880 milligrams per portion, or 37% of your daily value — but if you're smart about reducing salt elsewhere, they can make a substantial, yet easy dinner.
Chicken Mole
Chicken mole is one of those dishes that takes hours to cook from start to finish. While all the best meals do require an investment from the person making them, sometimes you just want to have dinner on the table in a few minutes, without the thing you're eating tasting flat and lifeless. Next time you feel this way, grab a pack of Trader Joe's Chicken Mole. The tomato-based Trader Joe's version combines chicken leg meat with a palette of peppers and spices, which are then simmered together until the meat is tender and the flavor is deeply complex. Amazingly, too, it doesn't rely on having too much sodium to produce a punchy taste.
Despite not having the classic chocolate flavors of traditional mole, this product has proved a hit with customers, who still recognize that it's never going to hit the mark of the homemade version. "It obviously isn't the most authentic, deepest, richest, or smokiest mole you'll ever have. But this is a great version to have for a weeknight dinner at home," said a reviewer on Reddit. "All of the flavors are there." That's the kind of honest review you can trust: This product won't change your life, but it'll certainly give you a good meal.
Crispy Potato & Poblano Pepper Tacos
We get so bored with the same old taco fillings, and it seems like Trader Joe's feels the same way. That's why we're big fans of its Crispy Potato & Poblano Pepper Tacos, which offer vegetarians a hearty snack or light meal that goes light on spice but remains flavorful. Trader Joe's opts for a corn tortilla here, which is folded over the fillings and fried until crispy and golden-brown. When you're ready to eat them, they cook in just under 10 minutes in your air fryer, where they retain all of their delicious crunch.
These tacos are definitely on the mild side, so if you're looking for something fierce, you'll be disappointed. However, when paired with a hotter counterpart, they really sing. "I just tried these for the first time today and they were pretty great! I put them in the oven and ate them with green dragon hot sauce," said one Redditor, with fellow customers recommending that you pair them with salsa verde or sour cream. Plus, at just $4.99 for six good-sized corn tortilla tacos, it's a reasonably priced option.
Cheese & Green Chile Tamales
Fancy a flavorful package that's ready in just a few minutes for your breakfast, lunch, or dinner? It's time to try Trader Joe's Cheese & Green Chile Tamales. These frozen tamales cost $3.79 per pack and can be cooked in just four minutes in the microwave. You can, of course, take the slower and more traditional route of steaming them on the stove, where they take a maximum of 30 minutes — but either way, you'll be rewarded with a meal that's hearty and tasty. When celebrity chefs like Samin Nosrat recommend them, you know they're gotta be good, right?
Nosrat isn't the only one who says these tamales are the real deal: Even the people who work at Trader Joe's report they're worth buying. "Crew member here ... Personally out of all of our tamales I give the frozen chile and cheese ones the #1 spot," said a happy customer on Reddit. The person went on to recommend serving them for breakfast with a fried egg and hot sauce. Excuse us while we run to the store to buy these right now.
Chiles Rellenos Con Queso
This legendary item has been a Trader Joe's staple for years, and it's easy to see why. Trader Joe's Chiles Rellenos Con Queso is a delicious fan favorite that takes a complicated dish and turns it into something that will be hot and ready to eat in no time. These cheese-stuffed peppers are definitely on the hearty side, and with a side of rice and beans, they can make a perfect vegetarian dinner. With 870 milligrams of sodium per portion, they're a little saltier than you might think — but there's no denying that flavor.
Peppers crammed with cheese and smothered in a red sauce might not sound like the most refined dish in the world, but Trader Joe's has managed to get a lot of complexity out of its product. "They are fantastic! The batter is crispy-yet-fluffy — almost tempura-like," said a happy customer on Reddit, who went on to state that "the sauce is excellent — so subtle." Fellow fans have pointed out that they manage to taste deep-fried even when cooked in the oven or air fryer. They also feel solid and rich, as opposed to watery. If you want quality from your frozen Mexican food, you really can't go wrong with this product.