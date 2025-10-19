10 Trader Joe's Frozen Mexican Foods That Should Be In Your Cart

If there's one thing Trader Joe's does well, it's frozen food. The store's selection of frozen foods is not to be underestimated: It's got everything from a daring reinvention of the chicken pot pie to a range of easygoing treats your kids will love – and it's also got a selection of everyday staples you likely can't do without. Plus, one area where Trader Joe's particularly excels is with its world cuisine. Check out any of its freezers and you'll find loads of tasty options from food cultures all around the world — and its Mexican foods are particularly good.

Trader Joe's manages to strike a balance of offering frozen Mexican foods that everyone loves, while also not going too simple. Options like its chicken mole and black bean and cheese taquitos are both accessible and kinda trendy, while its papas rellenas and chiles rellenos con queso offer something a little different. Oh, and it's got your kids covered, too: Mini chicken tacos and salsa verde chicken enchiladas are options the little ones will enjoy. Let's dig in and find your new favorite frozen Mexican food from Trader Joe's.