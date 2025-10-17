One Of Elvis Presley's Favorite Steakhouses Is An Irresistible Old-School Classic
It's good to be the king — especially when you're the King of Rock 'n' Roll. No one knew this better than Elvis Presley. He was treated like royalty wherever he went, including where he ate. One of his favorite restaurants in America was an iconic eatery in Las Vegas that is still revered for its steaks, seafood, and salads: the Golden Steer. Elvis would swing by the this steakhouse after wrapping up his performances at the International Hotel in the 1960s. Today, visitors still flock to it.
Located off the infamous Vegas strip, the Golden Steer calls a strip mall home, but this is a place you go to before you lose your money gambling. This steakhouse, which features Wild West decor and some of the best surf and turf Las Vegas has to offer, is not cheap. A filet mignon will set you back a cool Benjamin Franklin, while its famous Caesar salad, prepared tableside, is $21 per customer, with a two-person minimum. Still, you will love the formal dining experience of the is old-school Vegas classic. Once you are seated in a tufted red leather booth, it's all about the food, the cocktails, and the people-watching. Just make certain you make a reservation because the Golden Steer books up four months in advance.
Other celebrities liked it too
Surprisingly, Elvis' first order at the Golden Steer was not what you would have expected. The "Jailhouse Rock" artist ordered a hamburger. Of course, there were no hamburgers on the Golden Steer menu, so the chefs had to scramble to create the King's order. Per an Instagram post, the Golden Steer wrote, "Our Chefs accommodated him with the only burger we've ever sold, made from the same filet trimmings we make our USDA Prime meatballs with today."
If you plan to eat at this steakhouse and want to have the full Elvis Presley experience, ask for booth 4. That was his table, and for the celebration of what would have been the King's 90th birthday, the Golden Steer partnered with the Elvis Presley estate to create an immersive culinary opportunity, with some of his personal belongings on hand. But don't expect to order a burger; it's still not on the menu.
Elvis was not the only celebrity drawn to the Golden Steer. This hot spot attracted old Hollywood icons. Clint Eastwood, Marilyn Monroe, Betty Grable, and Frank Sinatra each have a dedicated booth that celebrates their dining loyalty. Crooner Dean Martin also considered it his favorite Las Vegas restaurant. Today, the Golden Steer still exudes luxury, and if you don't get lucky at the slots, maybe you will see a modern-day movie star sliding into one of this restaurant's famous booths.