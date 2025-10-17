One Of Elvis Presley's Favorite Steakhouses Is An Irresistible Old-School Classic

It's good to be the king — especially when you're the King of Rock 'n' Roll. No one knew this better than Elvis Presley. He was treated like royalty wherever he went, including where he ate. One of his favorite restaurants in America was an iconic eatery in Las Vegas that is still revered for its steaks, seafood, and salads: the Golden Steer. Elvis would swing by the this steakhouse after wrapping up his performances at the International Hotel in the 1960s. Today, visitors still flock to it.

Located off the infamous Vegas strip, the Golden Steer calls a strip mall home, but this is a place you go to before you lose your money gambling. This steakhouse, which features Wild West decor and some of the best surf and turf Las Vegas has to offer, is not cheap. A filet mignon will set you back a cool Benjamin Franklin, while its famous Caesar salad, prepared tableside, is $21 per customer, with a two-person minimum. Still, you will love the formal dining experience of the is old-school Vegas classic. Once you are seated in a tufted red leather booth, it's all about the food, the cocktails, and the people-watching. Just make certain you make a reservation because the Golden Steer books up four months in advance.