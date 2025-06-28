You Can Still Dine At One Of Dean Martin's Favorite Las Vegas Restaurants
Dean Martin was a Hollywood legend and a Las Vegas icon. A member of the "Rat Pack," which included the likes of Sammy Davis, Jr. and Frank Sinatra, the crooner spent a lot of time at the casinos and restaurants in Sin City. But when Martin wasn't performing, one of his favorite restaurants to visit was the Golden Steer Steakhouse. The Golden Steer is unique in that it is located in a strip mall (and not necessarily a very pretty one).
The Golden Steer, renowned for its Wild West decor, steaks, and seafood, opened its doors in 1962 and is still considered one of the best steakhouses in Las Vegas. Sammy Davis, Jr. was the first Rat Packer to discover this eatery and quickly introduced Martin and Sinatra to its food (at least that's the prevailing lore). The Golden Steer was thrilled to have the famous entertainers, and they soon became regular patrons.
Martin is said to have sat in red leather Booth 21, where he would order a nice, tender filet mignon. However, if you plan to dine there, be prepared for the check to put a dent in your wallet. Martin's favorite steak will set you back a cool $94. After your meal, be sure to leave room for the Golden Steer's popular Bananas Foster, flambéed table-side and rumored to be Sinatra's preferred dessert.
Golden Steer is still a celeb favorite
The celebrity effect of Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, and Sammy Davis, Jr. dining at the Golden Steer attracted other stars. Elvis Presley, John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, and Mario Andretti are among the famous names to have enjoyed the steaks and Caesar salads this eatery still serves. Today, the Golden Steer remains a gathering spot for high-rollers and anyone who loves a little nostalgia with a good steak. If you are planning a trip to Las Vegas and want to dine like Martin and his pals, you will need to make a reservation four months in advance. While there may be an occasional cancellation, it's best not to tempt Lady Luck.
Martin is still beloved, and the Golden Steer recognizes him and the mark he left on Vegas with a signature cocktail named in his honor: Sippin' with Dino. It starts with Monkey Shoulder Scotch and is mixed with an Italian liqueur called Amaro Montenegro, which hits both sweet and bitter notes; Giffard apricot liqueur; lemon juice; and tonic water. Order one and toast to the "Ain't that a Kick in the Head" artist. Or try a glass of Suntory on the rocks, Sammy Davis Jr.'s preferred Japanese whisky. Just remember what happens in booth 21, stays in booth 21.