6 Vintage Chain Restaurant Logos We Wish Would Come Back

While many restaurant chains market themselves by touting the quality, quantity, or affordability of the menu items they have to offer, they also do so by having emblematic and unforgettable logos that stick in the brains of consumers who encounter them. There are many current chain restaurant logos that don't need updating, but there are some that simply don't live up to their predecessors.

Whether it's because the newer logos are too minimalist — like the panned Cracker Barrel logo that was scrapped soon after it was announced — or are simply not nice to look at, there are several instances where companies should've never changed their iconic logos and stuck to what was working once upon a time. These logo switches could've been as major as a complete change in color scheme and iconography or as simple as a color swap that doesn't sit right, but the yearning to return to the old logos in question persists all the same.