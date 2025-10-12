The Biggest Food Chain In America Is A Sandwich Shop (& It's Not Jimmy John's)

If you thought Jimmy John's was the largest food chain in the U.S., you are way off. The chain only has around 2,700 locations, a little less than a seventh of the total of the top American chain, Subway. Even though the once-beloved chain has lost its spot as America's favorite sandwich shop, it still reigns supreme with a whopping 20,378 shops all over the country as of 2025. Amazingly, this number has been dropping since 2014, when it had over 27,000 locations.

The current second-largest food chain is Starbucks, with over 17,000 locations, and the third is McDonald's, with over 13,000. Somehow, Subway crushes these competitors even with sandwich meat that we frankly found to be lacking.

All this from a shop started in Bridgeport, Connecticut, by a 17-year-old, Fred DeLuca. DeLuca borrowed $1,000 from a family friend, Dr. Peter Buck, and started his original sandwich shop, Pete's Super Submarines, as a way to make money to afford medical school.