This Energy Drink Has More Caffeine Than Any Other
If you've ever needed a beverage with a boost and taken a trip to the energy drink section at your local grocery store, gas station, or convenience store, you know that there are plenty of choices available. While things like flavor and sugar content matter when choosing a brand, at the end of the day, one of the main draws of this type of drink is the caffeine they contain — and some have significantly more than others. Whether you're looking for an energy drink with the most bang for your buck or you want to steer clear of the super strong stuff, it's important to know which products contain the most caffeine. One brand stands out from the rest at the top of the tip: Spike Hardcore Energy, which comes in at a whopping 350 milligrams per 16-ounce can.
To put that in perspective, a Redbull of the same size only contains 114 milligrams. If you're sensitive to caffeine, you might want to think twice about energy drinks, especially one like Spike. However, if you need something to really wake you up, it will certainly do the trick.
A breakdown of the most caffeinated energy drink
Spike states on its website that its products provide energy that "you have to feel to believe." However, at 350 milligrams of caffeine, there's no question as to whether or not you'll feel it. Sky-high stimulant levels aside, Spike doesn't contain any sugar, carbs, or artificial colors. It also only contains 10 to 15 calories, depending on the flavor (Original, Blue Raz, or Strawberry Lemonade).
Caffeine isn't the only thing in the can. Spike also contains beta-alanine, vitamin B12, and N-acetyl-L-tyrosine (NALT), all of which have purported energy and performance-enhancing properties (though these benefits have not been approved by the FDA). Spike advises consumers not to exceed two cans per day, and for good reason — the FDA states that 400 milligrams of caffeine is a safe limit for most adults. Drinking two cans of Spike would put you well over that threshold, and excess caffeine consumption can come with unpleasant and even dangerous symptoms like insomnia, increased heart rate, stomach issues, and anxiety. The FDA states that rapidly drinking 1,200 milligrams of caffeine can put you at risk for seizures (which is one of the reasons why it's so important to check your energy drink labels).
Other brands with high caffeine levels
Although nothing will spike your energy levels quite like Spike (pun very much intended), there are several other brands that also contain extremely high levels of caffeine. G-Fuel is geared toward gamers, and it wins a spot on the list of most caffeinated drinks at a max of 300 milligrams per can. Different flavors (and there are many to choose from) contain various levels of the stimulant, so be sure to check the labels if you're looking for the strongest buzz.
Reign describes itself as a "fitness-focused beverage," but with 300 milligrams of caffeine per can, it should also be described as "caffeine-focused." There are several flavors to choose from like Sour Gummy Worm, Reignbow Sherbet, and Orange Dreamsicle. The brand also sells a line of pre-workout powders.
Bang is another brand that hits 300 milligrams of caffeine and is sold in a variety of unique flavors. If you don't want something as strong as these wake-up wonders, don't worry — there's a wide range of energy drinks with different levels of the stimulant. There are also various natural options that are worth trying if you want to steer clear of synthetic caffeine.