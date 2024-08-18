This Energy Drink Has More Caffeine Than Any Other

If you've ever needed a beverage with a boost and taken a trip to the energy drink section at your local grocery store, gas station, or convenience store, you know that there are plenty of choices available. While things like flavor and sugar content matter when choosing a brand, at the end of the day, one of the main draws of this type of drink is the caffeine they contain — and some have significantly more than others. Whether you're looking for an energy drink with the most bang for your buck or you want to steer clear of the super strong stuff, it's important to know which products contain the most caffeine. One brand stands out from the rest at the top of the tip: Spike Hardcore Energy, which comes in at a whopping 350 milligrams per 16-ounce can.

To put that in perspective, a Redbull of the same size only contains 114 milligrams. If you're sensitive to caffeine, you might want to think twice about energy drinks, especially one like Spike. However, if you need something to really wake you up, it will certainly do the trick.