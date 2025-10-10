Need New Frying Pans? Costco Is Selling This Set For A Steal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a new set of frying pans to use in the multiple cooking marathons that will take place during the upcoming holiday season, Costco has them for a great price. The warehouse retail giant is selling a Ballarini Modena by Henckels Forged Aluminum 3-piece Fry Pan Set for just $79.99 until October 31. Just be aware that this promo is only available online. Costco's normal price for these pans is $99.99, which is still a good deal when compared to stores like Target, which sells the same set for $159.95 (and that's on sale — the regular price is $224).

Made in Italy by Ballarini, each of these pans has a thick aluminum body with a Granitium surface, the company's nonstick coating that includes ceramic particles for durability. Thanks to these particles, you can use metal utensils with these nonstick panas, which is usually a mistake. This cookware is also dishwasher-safe and can withstand oven temperatures up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Each pan even includes a Thermopoint heat indicator, which turns red when the surface is hot enough for cooking, then green when it's cool enough for cleaning.