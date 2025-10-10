Need New Frying Pans? Costco Is Selling This Set For A Steal
If you're looking for a new set of frying pans to use in the multiple cooking marathons that will take place during the upcoming holiday season, Costco has them for a great price. The warehouse retail giant is selling a Ballarini Modena by Henckels Forged Aluminum 3-piece Fry Pan Set for just $79.99 until October 31. Just be aware that this promo is only available online. Costco's normal price for these pans is $99.99, which is still a good deal when compared to stores like Target, which sells the same set for $159.95 (and that's on sale — the regular price is $224).
Made in Italy by Ballarini, each of these pans has a thick aluminum body with a Granitium surface, the company's nonstick coating that includes ceramic particles for durability. Thanks to these particles, you can use metal utensils with these nonstick panas, which is usually a mistake. This cookware is also dishwasher-safe and can withstand oven temperatures up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Each pan even includes a Thermopoint heat indicator, which turns red when the surface is hot enough for cooking, then green when it's cool enough for cleaning.
What do customers think of these Ballarini frying pans?
Costco reviews for this three-piece Ballarini fry pan set generally lean positive, and the product boasts an overall rating of 4.7 stars out of 5. One purchaser wrote that they "Have cooked several types of foods including eggs which, with a spot of olive oil, never stick." Another customer raved that "Eggs, vegetables and fried rice all come out perfect," and that each pan is "Very easy to clean once [it] cools off." Not all reviews are positive, though. One buyer complained that "The food sticks to the pan with no cooking oil." Based on these reviews, if you're looking for a pan with zero sticking, this may not be what you're looking for. But if you're okay with using less oil than normal to cook eggs cleanly, then this is a great deal.
Bear in mind that nonstick coating on cookware will typically wear off over time, which is one reason why you usually won't find coated nonstick pans in a professional kitchen. Also, if you plan on cooking with high heat (which isn't normally something you should do with nonstick cookware), you may want to avoid these pans as well. Thankfully, if you're unhappy with this product, you can take advantage of Costco's unbeatable return policy.