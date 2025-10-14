The Old-School McDonald's Burger From The '90s We'd Love To See Return
McDonald's is a fast food chain known for having a surprisingly large selection of menu items for consumers to choose from, especially if you know how to use the many menu hacks that are available at the restaurant. Even with all the great offerings to choose from at the juggernaut fast food chain, there are still plenty that fell by the wayside over the years that we wish we could have back.
A perfect example of these deeply missed menu items is the McDonald's Beef Wennington, a burger that featured an all-beef patty, Canadian bacon, cheese, onions, and barbecue sauce all between a sesame seed bun. The unique sandwich arrived on the scene specifically within the fast food chain's home base of Chicago, Illinois, in 1998 to celebrate Chicago Bulls player and NBA veteran Bill Wennington, just two years before his eventual retirement. The widely-forgotten McDonald's menu item marked just the third time that an NBA player got a McDonald's partnership, coming years after Larry Bird's Big 33 meal in 1991 and Michael Jordan's McJordan Special in 1992.
Why The Beef Wennington is befitting of a comeback at McDonald's
The Beef Wennington came and went remarkably quickly in the late 1990s, and for fans of Canadian bacon in the United States, it wasn't on the menu for anywhere near long enough. The addition of Canadian bacon was likely done to commemorate Bill Wennington's roots as a Canadian-born athlete, but it became a great addition to the typical McDonald's burger formula that many would love to see make a return. Plus, considering that the meat is still utilized by the chain for the iconic Egg McMuffin on its breakfast menu, a return wouldn't be far-fetched for McDonald's in terms of inventory.
Despite petitions and online campaigns causing a reemergence of conversation surrounding the unique McDonald's burger, there have been minimal signs that it will be making a comeback. However, you might not want to give up hope on the classic menu item. Fans who have been waiting for the return of the McDonald's Monopoly promotion got their wishes granted in September, and while consumers continue to wait for the permanent comeback of the Cheddar Melt, it did briefly return in 2014 for fans new and old to enjoy.