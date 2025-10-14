The Old-School McDonald's Burger From The '90s We'd Love To See Return

McDonald's is a fast food chain known for having a surprisingly large selection of menu items for consumers to choose from, especially if you know how to use the many menu hacks that are available at the restaurant. Even with all the great offerings to choose from at the juggernaut fast food chain, there are still plenty that fell by the wayside over the years that we wish we could have back.

A perfect example of these deeply missed menu items is the McDonald's Beef Wennington, a burger that featured an all-beef patty, Canadian bacon, cheese, onions, and barbecue sauce all between a sesame seed bun. The unique sandwich arrived on the scene specifically within the fast food chain's home base of Chicago, Illinois, in 1998 to celebrate Chicago Bulls player and NBA veteran Bill Wennington, just two years before his eventual retirement. The widely-forgotten McDonald's menu item marked just the third time that an NBA player got a McDonald's partnership, coming years after Larry Bird's Big 33 meal in 1991 and Michael Jordan's McJordan Special in 1992.