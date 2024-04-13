This Cheesy McDonald's Item From The '80s Needs To Make A Comeback

While it's true that the Cheddar Melt was pulled from the menu, it wasn't technically discontinued, but rather its limited-time run simply ended. A commercial from 1987 and a McDonald's tray liner from the same year both referred to the Cheddar Melt as a limited time offering.

Limited-time offerings at fast food restaurants typically last anywhere from a few weeks to a few months, but according to several Reddit threads, people also remember being able to get them in the years after its release, including in 1988 and 1989, and even in the early 2000s. This would suggest that the Cheddar Melt ended up being more of a seasonal offering available every once in a while, much like the McRib. Commercials that aired in 1990 and 2004 seem to confirm this, as they both emphasize that customers should get them while they last.

It's likely that McDonald's did the same thing with the Cheddar Melt that it did with the McRib, which was released just a few years prior in 1981. The fast food chain continued to bring back the McRib every so often because, even though it didn't perform well enough to stay on the permanent menu, it still garnered sufficient sales. In the Cheddar Melt's case, though, there may not have been enough interest since 2014, which was the last time it made an appearance in the United States.