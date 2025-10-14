Did This Cooking Essential Actually Go Up In Price At Costco?

The price of cooking oil was expected to jump up in 2025 thanks to tariffs. Generally, vegetable, canola, soy, coconut, and avocado oils went up. Olive oil has managed to buck this trend for now. While 15% tariffs on goods from the EU will start affecting the product soon, the 2024/2025 bumper olive crop has brought down prices.

This is great news, as the oil is a healthy essential for frying, finishing, and using in dressings. Additionally, Costco has the ability to negotiate with providers around the world thanks to their in-house brand, Kirkland's Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which tops our ranking of Costco's olive oils. It went down in price from $24.99 to $18.39 for a 2-liter bottle over the summer. Meanwhile, 3-liter bottles dropped from $29.99 to $27.99.

Does this mean we're in the clear? It's unsure. Tariffs only recently went into effect, and the prices of Kirkland's olive oils appear to have moved again by September of 2025. The 2-liter Organic Extra Virgin is now up to $20.99, while the 3-liter bottle dropped even more to $22.49 (although we find this Kirkland Signature Olive Oil to be rather bland). Perhaps Costco's ability to source from different regions has helped them avoid tariffs in the blend.