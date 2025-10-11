Order Elvis Presley's Favorite Pizza At The Old-School Italian Restaurant He Adored

If there's one thing Memphis knows, it's how to feed a legend. Just ask Coletta's Italian Restaurant, one of Elvis Presley's favorite restaurants in the country and home to the pizza that won over the King himself. Inside its South Parkway location, "The Elvis Room" still glows with nostalgia. It features a cardboard cutout of Elvis in his gold lamé suit, which stands watch over the same booths he once filled. Fans from around the globe sit where he sat and order the same meal that made history.

That dish wasn't just any pizza. It was a smoky, sweet barbecue version topped with tender pork, tangy sauce, and a layer of Southern charm that somehow outshined even its mozzarella. According to the Coletta family, Priscilla Presley and his crew would swing by weekly to pick up orders and bring them back to Graceland. Decades later, she and Lisa Marie both signed menus during visits. It's the kind of family connection that turned a local Italian joint into a Memphis institution. Coletta's has seen a century of diners come and go, but the pull of Elvis remains. In a city defined by barbecue and music, it's the rare restaurant that bridges both. A place where ordering a pie means stepping into history, and maybe, just for a meal, dining like the King himself.