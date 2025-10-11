9 HomeGoods Halloween Finds That Belong In Your Kitchen
For little kids, Halloween is a time for candy and trick-or-treating, but for festive-minded adults, it's a great time for hosting parties (which, yes, can also feature plenty of candy). Since one of the most important elements of a themed party is the food, you might want to check out the wide array of Halloween kitchen items you can find at your local HomeGoods.
For the uninitiated, HomeGoods is a chain of stores akin to a housewares-focused T.J. Maxx or Marshalls. The reason these stores feel so similar is that they're all owned by the same company. Fortunately, this also means that if you don't have a HomeGoods near you, one of its sibling stores may carry similar items. If you do live near a HomeGoods location, be sure to keep an eye out for attractive pumpkin canisters, multiple serving platter options, and a chip and dip set unlike any you may have seen before.
Glass jack-o'-lantern canisters
These chic, glass, pumpkin-shaped canisters come in a variety of colors and are a great place to stash candies, including some of the gourmet chocolates you can pick up at HomeGoods. Their festive jack-o'-lantern grins make for classic Halloween glassware.
Skull flatware set
Impress your guests with thematically appropriate forks and knives that are made of real metal and not cheap plastic. This flatware set for four diners features a glossy silver finish and spooky skulls at the bottom of each handle.
Snoopy Halloween bowls
Peanuts characters are a classic way to observe countless holidays, and these adorable Halloween bowls featuring Snoopy and Woodstock as mummies prove that point. They may even be available in additional designs depending on your location.
Ghost presentation board
This ghost-shaped presentation board, made of carbonized bamboo, is a seasonally appropriate way to serve tiny sandwiches, small candy assortments, or any other treats for a delightfully spooky Halloween party.
Witch's hat chip and dip set
Not only is this witch hat perfect decor for Halloween, but it's a clever way to serve chips and dip at a party. Just place the chips in the hat's round brim and pull off its conical top to reveal a bowl for your favorite dipping sauce. What's not to love?
Marble jack-o'-lantern platter
HomeGoods' marble jack-o'-lantern platter (also available in a ghost shape) can be an attractive color contrast for red chili crackers, stuffed olives, and any other Aldi snacks you want to grab for a Halloween grazing board.
Maple leaf serving platters
The best thing about these maple leaf-shaped serving platters is that they come in a set of three, creating an easy theme if you don't already have tons of Halloween or autumnal decor. They also make a great visual partner for Crofton-brand pumpkin baking dishes, the decorative Aldi bowls you need for a more festive fall season.
Cupcake skull mug
These hand-painted black, white, and pink mugs resemble large cupcakes with each frosted top as a lid — and they include decorative skulls to make the theme extra Halloween-y.
Martha Stewart ceramic jack-o'-lantern
Halloween is Martha Stewart's favorite holiday according to Homes & Gardens, so it makes sense that her ceramic jack-o'-lanterns — made in a variety of styles — are such an immediate scene-stealer. And it wouldn't be a jack-o'-lantern without a light, which is why tea lights fit inside each one.