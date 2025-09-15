13 Aldi Snacks You Need For Your Halloween Grazing Board

From costume parties to spooky movie marathons with the family, Halloween is a great time for group gatherings, with plenty of seasonal candy and snacks for everyone. But instead of clumping bowls and plates together in an improvised buffet line, consider a grazing board of Halloween treats instead.

A grazing board is conceptually similar to a charcuterie board, except grazing boards aren't limited to meats, cheeses, and typical accompaniments like jam. A grazing board can include virtually anything snackable. As such, it's usually larger and more varied than charcuterie.

This month's Aldi Finds are packed with the perfect snacks for a festive Halloween grazing board. There are plenty of autumnal-themed items featuring flavor notes like maple, cinnamon, and even the classic Halloween treat, caramel apple. There are also more perennial flavors available — from garden herb puff pastry crackers to stuffed peppers — to make your grazing board appeal to practically any guest.