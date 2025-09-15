13 Aldi Snacks You Need For Your Halloween Grazing Board
From costume parties to spooky movie marathons with the family, Halloween is a great time for group gatherings, with plenty of seasonal candy and snacks for everyone. But instead of clumping bowls and plates together in an improvised buffet line, consider a grazing board of Halloween treats instead.
A grazing board is conceptually similar to a charcuterie board, except grazing boards aren't limited to meats, cheeses, and typical accompaniments like jam. A grazing board can include virtually anything snackable. As such, it's usually larger and more varied than charcuterie.
This month's Aldi Finds are packed with the perfect snacks for a festive Halloween grazing board. There are plenty of autumnal-themed items featuring flavor notes like maple, cinnamon, and even the classic Halloween treat, caramel apple. There are also more perennial flavors available — from garden herb puff pastry crackers to stuffed peppers — to make your grazing board appeal to practically any guest.
1. Benton's Fall Cookie Mug Topper
You'll probably want a beverage of some sort while snacking on your grazing board. These crunchy cookies are designed to rest artfully on the rim of a mug, adding an Instagram-friendly flair to warm apple cider, hot chocolate, or even just your regular tea or coffee. Starting September 10, each box will be available for $2.89.
2. Berryhill Pumpkin Maple or Salted Caramel Apple Spread
Either of these Berryhill autumnal spreads would make a great grazing-board pairing for cookies, crackers, or a snackable slice of bread. Starting September 10, these 12.5-ounce jars will be available for $2.99 each.
3. Southern Grove Fall Trail Mixes
Trail mix might seem like an unusual addition to a grazing board celebrating a candy-focused holiday, but Southern Grove's pumpkin spice and caramel apple mixes are firmly rooted in fall flavors. The peanut butter chocolate version also evokes Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, whose seasonal bat shapes are one of the best limited-edition Halloween candies. Starting September 10, these 8-ounce bags of trail mix will be available for $4.29 each.
4. Southern Grove Hot Honey, Maple, or Apple Cider Cinnamon Cashews
Nuts like cashews are a common sight in food spreads, but flavors like maple and apple cider cinnamon add a welcome seasonal twist. Hot honey may not be as seasonally specific, but its spicy-sweet kick goes great with roasted cashews. Starting September 10, these 8.25-ounce bags of Southern Grove cashews will be available for $4.29 each.
5. Specially Selected Assorted Chutneys
Chutneys are a particularly good pairing for meats, though they can also provide a pleasant textural contrast with crackers and other savory, crunchy items. Try these Specially Selected chutneys in sweet jalapeño chili, caramelized red onion, and spicy tomato chili flavors. Each 10.05-ounce jar will be available for $2.99 starting September 5.
6. Berryhill Creamy Caramel Dip
Skip cooking sugar on the stove and pick up this caramel dip for your grazing board. Cut an apple into slices — no fancy tools needed — for quick, easy, bite-size caramel apples. Starting September 5, this dip will be available in 14-ounce jars for $3.49 each.
7. Specially Selected Scalloped Crackers
Crackers are a cornerstone of almost any snacking spread. Try these Specially Selected Red Chili Crackers with Berryhill's Salted Caramel Apple Spread for a spicy take on a classic flavor profile. You can also try the Pumpkin Maple Spread with either the sea salt or black pepper crackers. Starting September 5, boxes of these grazing staples will be available for $1.99 each.
8. Specially Selected Puff Pastry Triangle Crackers
These triangular crackers are almost like an upscale, puff-pastry version of 3D Doritos. Flavors like garlic parsley, garden herb, and cheese onion are great either on their own or paired with cheeses and spreads. These 2.11-ounce boxes of triangular snacks will be available for $2.29 each starting September 5.
9. Clancy's Original or Cinnamon Apple Chips
Aldi shoppers know that Clancy's offers a wide variety of seasonal flavors for its snacks. With the apple harvest come Clancy's Original Apple Chips, as well as a Cinnamon variety if you want to double down on the fall flavors. Starting September 5, these snacks will be available in 2.5-ounce bags for $1.99 each.
10. Specially Selected Zero Sugar Snack Bites
These Specially Selected Zero Sugar Snack Bites resemble Slim Jims, a meaty treat that was first sold as bar food, and this Aldi product fills a similar role on a grazing board. Made of either beef or turkey sausage, you can stick individual bites on toothpicks and dip them in any of the Specially Selected chutneys for a flavor boost. Starting September 5, these 5-ounce bags of bites will be available for $3.99 each.
11. Specially Selected Assorted Gourmet Stuffed Peppers
These jarred, stuffed peppers can add some impressive flavor variety to your grazing board. Flavors include sweet picante peppers with cream cheese, pepperoncini with herbs de Provence cream cheese, and honey peppers with garlic cream cheese, any of which should satisfy your grazing guests. Starting September 5, 9.87-ounce jars of these peppers will be available for $3.99 each.
12. Specially Selected Stuffed Queen Olives
Queen olives are commonly stuffed with blue cheese, but the pungent tang of white cheddar is also a great match, hence why it's one of the fillings featured in this Specially Selected snack. These olives are also available stuffed with garlic, feta, pimento, or jalapeño jack — and yes, blue cheese, too. Starting September 5, these treats will be available in 12-ounce jars for $2.99 each.
13. Specially Selected Candied Pecans
Pecans' rich, caramel-like flavor is only enhanced by the candied glaze added to these Specially Selected nuts. Your Halloween guests will love them, by the piece or the handful. They'll be available in 5-ounce bags for $3.99 each starting September 5.