The Clever Knife Hack To Clean Those Hard-To-Reach Places In The Kitchen

A quick reset of your kitchen in the evening sets you up for success the following day. However, when you've got extra time, an occasional deeper clean that involves a little more elbow grease will make the speedier cleans that are carried out in the meantime more effective. The only problem is those hard-to-reach places that can accumulate grease and grime, such as the small gap where the counter meets the range or fridge. The good news? There's a hack for that! All you need is a regular butter knife, a cloth, and a rubber band to create a nifty, slimline tool that's the ideal shape for shifting stubborn grime.

To fashion your tool, take your knife and cover it with a cleaning cloth (you'll need one that has a thick texture, preferably made of microfiber, so the edge of the knife doesn't poke a hole through it). Then place a rubber band or small hair elastic over the cloth to keep it in place. Finally, use the tip of the covered knife to gently scrape off any dirt or grease that's gathered at the back of your counters, on the edges of drawers, around cupboard handles, or along your microwave. As this handy little implement has a slim profile, it can be snugly run along any tight nooks and crannies where sticky substances can hide.