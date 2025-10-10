Martha Stewart's Go-To Cheese For The Richest Scalloped Potatoes

There's little sense in making "light" scalloped potatoes. The dish is composed of potatoes layered with cheese and a cream sauce — it's meant to be rich. Martha Stewart clearly understands this when she calls for 5 ounces of shredded Gruyère cheese in her scalloped potatoes recipe, available on her website. She sprinkles the cheese between each layer of thinly sliced potatoes to create a deliciously gooey side.

We're not complaining, as we feel like Gruyère is one of the best cheeses to cook with. Its nutty, rich flavor is traditionally the star of another cheesy dish, fondue. The high water-to-oil ratio helps it melt evenly, creating a thick creaminess that pairs perfectly with potatoes. Aging the cheese allows little flavor crystals known as tyrosine to form, giving it a more complex taste. Usually, the younger cheese is used in cooking, while the aged version is eaten on its own. If you're struggling to find an affordable Gruyère near you, you can also look out for Comté, a cheese that's similar in flavor and often less expensive.