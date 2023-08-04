The Reason You Should Be Using Yukon Gold Potatoes For Stews And Soups

Potatoes: Boil 'em, mash 'em, stick 'em in a stew. But wait — don't just stick any old potatoes into that stew! Potato varieties differ in a number of ways, from taste to texture, and not all spuds are fit for the same dishes. You want to choose your potatoes carefully depending on what meal you're whipping up, and when it comes to soups and stews, there's a clear winner among the pack.

Yukon Gold potatoes fit the bill perfectly for these long-simmered dishes due to their firmness. Unlike starchier potatoes like Russets, Yukons have a waxy quality to them that helps them stand up to longer cook times and soaking in broths or gravies. They'll still hold their shape and offer a bit of a bite where other varieties cook down into mush. Any dishes that require a potato with a little firmness to it, including potato salads, benefit from using Yukon Golds.