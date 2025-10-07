3 Ways To Order Arby's New Steak Nuggets
It's about time we moved beyond chicken and started nuggeting other meats. After testing Steak Nuggets at select locations since May 2025, Arby's has officially released its latest on-the-go protein nationwide, as announced in a press release shared with Daily Meal. These new nuggets, seasoned with garlic and pepper, are more than just a dippable side, however, as the Atlanta-based fast food chain is offering them in three different dishes.
You can purchase them in straight nugget form in containers of either five or nine pieces. These come with a fork in case you need it, as well as Arby's Hickory BBQ sauce to dip them in. This is the easiest way to pop these nuggets in your mouth if you find yourself in need of a protein boost.
The other two options incorporate the nuggets into different dishes. If you want something handheld, try the Steak Nugget Sandwich, which includes the new steak bites, Havarti cheese, crispy onion, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun. If you want to sit down and properly dig into a dish, check out the Steak Nugget Bowl, in which the nuggets are served atop Arby's White Cheddar Mac 'n Cheese with crispy onions.
What do customers have to say about these nuggets?
Unfortunately, when The Takeout got an early look at Arby's Steak Nuggets, the reviewer found them lacking. While they didn't necessarily dislike the steak bites, they did find the middle of each nugget to be pretty dry. Luckily, the barbecue sauce enhanced the flavor enough to make the dish enjoyable. The reviewer did, however, see the promise of using these nuggets in a cheesy sandwich or bowl.
Other reviews are similarly mixed. In a Reddit thread, one user brutally commented, "This tasted like a slim Jim mixed with beef jerky and left to soak in hot water." Over on Instagram, though, creator @lukefoods_ said they weren't bad, calling them "juicier beef jerky."
All in all, these nuggets sound pretty similar to the New England dish known as steak tips (even if locals can't agree on what cuts of beef should be used). Whether Arby's new offering counts as tips or simply nuggets, they're only available for a limited time, so hurry to your nearest location if you want to find out where the Steak Nugget Sandwich falls on your own ranking of Arby's sandwiches.
