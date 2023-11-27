The New England Debate On What Cuts Of Beef Are Really Steak Tips

Though there are plenty of different preparations, steak tips are often found in one form or another on New England restaurant menus. The one thing they all have in common is that they are marinated first; the idea is to give them as much flavor as you can. Unlike with a finer cut of beef, chefs are not just seasoning steak tips with salt and pepper and letting them stand completely on their own.

The most common cut of steak you'll see under the steak tip umbrella comes from the edge of a cut of sirloin. This makes sense, as sirloin strikes the balance between a cheaper cut and one that still has plenty of flavor and tenderness relative to its price point. But that's not guaranteed to be what you get; plenty of butcher shops will also sell flank steak or flap meat as steak tips. Moreover, if the steak tips in question are at a higher price point, there's a decent chance they were made with tenderloin — which is (as the name suggests) more tender, and also quite a bit pricier. No two restaurants even within New England can seem to agree on what the right cut is for their popular regional dish.