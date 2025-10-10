Ozzy Osbourne Was In Awe Of This Iconic NYC Food

"All day long I think of things, but nothing seems to satisfy," was perhaps sung by Ozzy Osbourne because he hadn't discovered pizza yet. If he had, he surely would have found a way to satisfy himself with a slice. It wasn't until The Prince of Darkness first came to perform with his band, Black Sabbath, in New York City in 1970 that he got a taste of a distinctive New York-style slice.

In his book, "I Am Ozzy," Osbourne wrote, "In New York, I discovered pizza. It blew my mind wide ... open. I would buy ten or twenty slices a day." He describes it in a very charming Ozzy Osbourne way, saying, "It's like bread, but it's better than any bread you've tasted in your life."

This was in stark contrast to the typical food of his working-class hometown, Birmingham, England. The Godfather of Heavy Metal complained, "In England it was always egg and chips, sausage and chips, pie and chips ... anything and chips. After a while, it just got boring, y'know?"