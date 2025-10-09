If You See This, It's Time To Toss Those Frozen Steaks

Some people have the overall impression that fresh food is better than frozen. But the freezer can actually be an excellent way to preserve the flavor and texture of steaks. However, one thing that might appear when thawing can be an immediate sign that a frozen steak is too far past its prime.

As you thaw the steaks before cooking, if a pink-red liquid begins to pool around the meat, it's time to toss them. It's not blood, nearly all of which is removed during slaughtering, but instead a mixture of water and myoglobin, a protein that gives red meat its color. The beef industry term for this liquid is purge.

A little bit of purge is normal. It's a byproduct of red meat beginning to break down after the slaughter. Retailers often package red meat, including steaks, with absorbent pads to soak up purge and other liquids. In cooking, purge sometimes appears as the pool of "blood" around a rare steak. But if an excess of it appears spread around your freezer, it's one of the guaranteed signs that frozen steaks have gone bad.